New Sleepypod Crash Test Dummy Dogs Test the Efficacy of Car Safety Restraints

DUKE 3.0 does the work that no living dog can complete. He tests car safety restraints for dogs to help Sleepypod create safer product designs.

DASH 1.0 is Sleepypod's eleventh crash test pet. He tests car safety restraints for pets. He takes the hard knocks in crash tests to help pets and the humans who ride with them safer in cars.

DASH 1.0 (left) and DUKE 3.0 (right) are Sleepypod's newest crash test dummy dogs that test the efficacy of car safety restraints for dogs. (Photo: Sleepypod)

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for reinventing pet products through innovative design, today announces it has expanded its family of proprietary crash test pets with the addition of two next-generation crash test dogs. DASH 1.0 and DUKE 3.0 join nine crash test dogs and cats designed and built in-house by Sleepypod’s research and development team to create safer pet products. See Sleepypod’s crash test pets at sleepypod.com/pages/research

“Crash test pets are critical for testing Sleepypod’s car safety restraints throughout the product design process so that we can expose possible flaws that could compromise the safety of a pet in a car crash,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer.

“Sleepypod’s crash test pets take the hard knocks in crash-testing as part of Sleepypod’s Safety Test Program to help keep pets and the humans who ride with them safer in cars,” says Leung.

About DASH 1.0

DASH 1.0 is the first Sleepypod crash test dummy that represents the distinctive sighthound dog shape, having long legs, a deep chest, a wiry body, and a lean head. DASH’s weight is evenly distributed and adaptable from 75 to 90 pounds. An articulated waist and legs flex DASH’s steel skeleton. A point-of-view camera in DASH’s neck records crash test footage, while a g-force sensor records the overall pressure on DASH in a collision. Watch DASH 1.0 crash-test a Sleepypod product design at sleepypod.info/DASH1

About DUKE 3.0

DUKE 3.0 is the third Sleepypod crash test dummy representing a German Shepherd dog. DUKE’s weight is evenly distributed and adaptable from 75 to 90 pounds. Like his 2.0 predecessor, DUKE 3.0 has a steel skeleton with an articulating waist and legs. The DUKE iterations differ in the instrumentation that measures the force on the crash test dog. A g-force sensor records the overall pressure on the new DUKE 3.0 in a collision. In contrast, load cells measure the compression on the earlier DUKE 2.0’s chest. Watch DUKE 3.0 crash-test a Sleepypod product design on sleepypod.info/DUKE3

Downloadable Images

DASH 1.0 and DUKE 3.0 photos at sleepypod.info/DASH1_DUKE3

About Sleepypod

Sleepypod transformed pet product design with the introduction of its multiple award-winning, innovative Sleepypod mobile pet bed in 2006. Visually bold and intuitive, the Sleepypod, made from durable, high-quality materials, set a new standard for pet products to include safety testing. Today, Sleepypod products continue to set the high bar for pet product safety and design. Every product is designed with thoughtful features for efficient living and then tested for safety. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod’s Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of Sleepypod’s entire carrier and car harness lines at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Sleepypod.com