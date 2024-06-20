AHF Helps Shore Up HIV Care in Pierce County

OLYMPIA, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is working with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to deliver HIV case management services in Pierce County beginning July 1, 2024.

The Washington State Department of Health chose AHF, an HIV and AIDS healthcare provider with nearly four decades’ experience providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy regardless of ability to pay, to assist in the delivery of HIV case management.

Since mid-October, Washington’s Department of Health has been providing case management and now is transitioning delivery of these critical services back to organizations that specialize in HIV care. In Washington, the Department of Health ensures anyone living in the state who needs this type of support, regardless of income level or residency status, can access it at no cost.

“AHF currently operates a full service AHF Healthcare Center, AHF Pharmacy, and a fund- and awareness-raising Out of the Closet thrift store in Seattle where we have provided free HIV testing and other community services since 2014,” said Marcelino Alcorta, AHF Western Bureau Chief. “We are honored to have been chosen to partner with the Department of Health in the delivery of crucial services for people living with HIV in these additional areas in Washington State and look forward to working more closely with the other local providers and the community at large in Pierce County.”

