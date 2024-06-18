Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony Parade Uniforms for the Paris 2024 Games, Continuing Ralph Lauren’s Legacy at the Intersection of Style & Sport

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) today unveiled Team USA’s Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, returning for the ninth time as an Official Outfitter of Team USA to dress the nation’s best and brightest athletes. Bringing the heritage of sporting elegance into the modern era, Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms celebrate classic styles that are made to be loved and endure for generations while showcasing iconic American style on the unparalleled global stage.

“ Ralph Lauren is profoundly honored to define the look of the American delegation as they represent our country in one of the world’s most celebrated and storied events. For nearly 60 years, Ralph Lauren has been a pioneer at the intersection of style and sport—the vibrancy, passion and self-expression in sport has been a central touchpoint of inspiration for our brand since the very beginning of the iconic Polo brand in 1967. This summer, Paris is the backdrop where fashion and sport will collide on the world’s stage with a global audience and that is an incredibly exciting proposition,” said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA collection draws inspiration from the dynamic and vibrant host city of Paris and the rich heritage of Olympic and Paralympic sport and embraces a patriotic spirit reflected in a signature palette of red, white and blue. The 2024 Opening Ceremony uniform is a distinctly modern take on a tailored look, featuring a classic tailored single-breasted wool blazer with red and white tipping and a striped oxford shirt, unexpectedly paired with a tapered jean and a classic suede buck shoe. The 2024 Closing Ceremony uniform is defined by a sporty moto-style jacket paired with white denim and a Polo shirt from the brand’s custom Create Your Own program and crafted with innovative flat-knit technology that aims to minimize waste from excess fabric. Each item in the uniforms is proudly manufactured in the United States.

“ Ralph Lauren has once again created designs that not only capture the essence of American style but also embody the spirit and pride of Team USA,” said Sarah Hirshland, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee CEO. “ As Team USA athletes prepare to represent the United States at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games, this iconic apparel serves as a symbol of unity and inspiration for both our team and the millions of fans who will be cheering them on.”

Ralph Lauren developed the Team USA collection with thoughtful consideration of material and manufacturing choices. Committed to investing in innovative ways to decrease the use of virgin materials, the villagewear collection features the brand’s first-ever 100% Recycled Cotton Polo Shirt, which utilizes NFW CLARUS® technology to create a timeless icon that can be worn year after year, generation to generation. Styles throughout the collection, including Team USA’s Opening and Closing Ceremony Parade uniforms, are crafted with recycled polyester and USA-grown Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified wool, among other materials. The Ralph Lauren Team USA commemorative villagewear collection features iconic styles and silhouettes, including sporty varsity jackets, Polo shirts, vintage-style rugby shirts and the classic American flag sweater, and features energetic graphics and custom prints, bold color-blocking and classic stripes.

Ralph Lauren’s Team USA Opening and Closing Ceremony uniform apparel and a collection of Team USA apparel and accessories are available today at RalphLauren.com, TeamUSAShop.com and in stores in the United States and in France.

Ralph Lauren’s continued partnership with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Properties as an official outfitter of Team USA complements the Company’s prestigious portfolio of global sporting events and properties across golf, tennis and esports. Each provides a unique canvas to highlight groundbreaking innovation, showcase iconic fashion and connect with passionate fans around the world.

