B&G Foods Announced Proposed Credit Agreement Refinancing

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it intends to amend, extend the maturity date and upsize its existing tranche B term facility under its senior secured credit facility. B&G Foods plans to use the proceeds of the tranche B term loans to refinance the existing tranche B term loans and repay a portion of B&G Foods’ existing revolving loans. B&G Foods also plans to decrease the size of the revolver capacity and extend the maturity date of its existing revolving credit facility. The consummation of the refinancing is subject to completion of definitive agreements as well as customary closing conditions, and is subject to market conditions. There can be no assurance that the refinancing will occur, or, if it does, as to the terms of the refinancing.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

