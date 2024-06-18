ZF’s SCALAR gains enhanced cargo visibility with Shippeo

FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZF's SCALAR orchestration platform offers advanced cargo track-and-trace capabilities, powered by leveraging Shippeo’s multimodal real-time transportation visibility solution. This enhanced platform provides carriers with highly accurate, real-time visibility of their consignments, enabling them to build more resilient and customer-centric supply chains.

The collaboration effectively integrates Shippeo’s advanced tracking technologies spanning road, air, and ocean shipments into ZF's SCALAR orchestration platform. By providing real-time and predictive visibility, logistics providers can minimize potential delays while optimizing line-haul and delivery efficiencies and improve on-time deliveries.

Hjalmar van Raemdonck, ZF’s VP SCALAR in the division Commercial Vehicle Solutions said: “The integration of Shippeo’s real-time visibility into the SCALAR orchestration platform helps to simplify the complexities of modern logistics, enabling carriers to strengthen the resilience and reliability of their line-haul networks. By providing an additional layer of visibility, our logistics customers will be able to orchestrate their fleets with enhanced precision, enabling them to optimize routes, minimize delays, and improve overall supply chain efficiency.”

Pierre Khoury, CEO & Co-founder Shippeo: "We're incredibly proud to collaborate with a global automotive leader like ZF. By leveraging Shippeo's advanced visibility platform, ZF will be empowered to optimize carrier transportation capacity, ensuring on-time delivery at the best possible price. Furthermore, Shippeo's end-to-end visibility will provide ZF with a more sustainable supply chain.”

Integrating cargo visibility into SCALAR provides carriers equal real-time ETA visibility for both trailer and truck. Carriers relying solely on trailer tracking solutions find it particularly advantageous, especially when trailers are picked up by different trucks, whether equipped with telematics or not. With the Shippeo integration carriers also gain valuable insights into subcontractor performance, enabling them to streamline their operational processes. Furthermore carriers have easy access to accurate CO2 emission reports per transport order, enabling them to reduce their environmental impact.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility. With some 165,000 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €43.8 billion in fiscal 2022. The company operates 168 production locations in 32 countries. For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

About CVS Division

ZF’s Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division is helping shape the future of commercial transportation ecosystems. Our mission is to be the preferred global technology partner to the commercial vehicle industry. Powerfully combining ZF’s commercial vehicle systems expertise, extensive technology portfolio and global operations, the division serves the full commercial vehicle industry value chain. As the automotive industry progresses towards an increasingly autonomous, connected, and electrified (ACE) future, ZF’s CVS division innovates, integrates and supplies components and advanced control systems that help make commercial vehicles and fleets operate more safely and sustainably. CVS unites ZF’s former Commercial Vehicle Technology and Commercial Vehicle Control Systems divisions, the latter being formed following ZF’s acquisition of WABCO in Spring 2020.

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more resilient, sustainable, and customer-centric supply chains. This is made possible with highly accurate real-time operational visibility and Transport Process Automation™ to streamline transportation processes, reduce latency and improve operational efficiency. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 1,000 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo’s platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Ahold Delhaize, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Avery Dennison, Arlanxeo, Barilla, Birra Peroni, Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte, Carrefour, Coca-Cola HBC, DP World, Evonik, Fujifilm, Jaguar Land Rover, Hartmann Group, Heineken, Kuehne+Nagel, L’Oréal, LVMH, Renault Group, Sabic, Saint-Gobain, XPO Logistics and Yamaha Motor, trust Shippeo to track more than 50 million shipments per year across 130 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com,

