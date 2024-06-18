Bloomreach Partners with SCAYLE to Enhance Headless Commerce with Flexible, Personalized Shopping Solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the platform fueling limitless ecommerce personalization, today announced a partnership with SCAYLE, the ecommerce platform trusted by enterprise retailers, to drive more omnichannel customer journeys. The collaboration will make it possible to build on SCAYLE’s intuitive and flexible commerce platform and create personalized experiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey with real-time data and AI.

Bloomreach empowers businesses to deliver personalized experiences across their digital channels by combining the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization. For businesses built on the SCAYLE platform, the integration with Bloomreach will empower them to connect with their customers in unprecedented ways using a composable and headless commerce solution. Fueled by Loomi, Bloomreach’s AI built for commerce, brands will be able to scale personalization efforts quickly while operating with maximum efficiency.

“ We are very excited to partner with Bloomreach. Their personalization, marketing automation, and discovery products complement SCAYLE’s focus on providing great customer experiences at ease,” said Steven Fockema Andreae, Head of Partnerships, SCAYLE. “ We’re looking forward to working with one of the top vendors in the field to create meaningful experiences across channels that drive growth and differentiation.”

“ Enabling retailers and brands to deliver exceptional personalization and commerce experiences has always been our goal at Bloomreach,” said Florian Lillig, VP Sales DACH, Bloomreach. “ I am excited for our teams to partner with such an innovative partner like SCAYLE and look forward to all that we will accomplish in this next chapter.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the e-commerce experience. Its data engine unifies real-time customer and product data so businesses understand what customers really want. By connecting that understanding to every channel, the e-commerce experience becomes limitless — reflecting a changing customer as they shop. Amplified by the speed and scale of Loomi, Bloomreach's AI for e-commerce, this creates endless new paths to purchase, greater profitability, and fast business growth. Bloomreach products include: Engagement, a marketing automation platform; Discovery, an e-commerce search solution; Content, a headless CMS; and Clarity, AI-powered conversational shopping. The company has multiple AI patents and serves 1,400+ global brands including: Williams-Sonoma, Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer.

About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is an enterprise shop system enabling B2C brands and retailers to create unique customer experiences with ease. Its extensive feature set includes PIM, Shop Management, Checkout, and OMS, as well as functionalities for omnichannel, advanced promotions, and search. And all is unified within one intuitive user interface. The modern architecture can be flexibly expanded via APIs. Leading brands such as Manchester United, Deichmann, s.Oliver, Fielmann, FC Bayern, and DEPOT choose SCAYLE to accelerate innovation speed and drive growth in commerce. SCAYLE GmbH is part of the ABOUT YOU Group.