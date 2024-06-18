Infogain and Gradial Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Marketing Content Operations for Large Enterprises

LOS GATOS, Calif. & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infogain, a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley, and Gradial, a Seattle, WA based generative AI platform for streamlining and executing complex content supply chain tasks, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming marketing content operations for Fortune 2000 businesses.

The partnership will integrate Infogain’s creative strategy and transformation expertise with Gradial's AI-powered automation, enabling large enterprises with multiple digital channels to unify and automate their marketing content operations.

Commenting on this collaboration, Dinesh Venugopal, CEO at Infogain, said, “Our partnership with Gradial is a significant step forward in Infogain’s commitment to driving digital transformation for our customers. Many AI tools focus on content creation but overlook the execution of crucial content tasks. By integrating Gradial’s AI capabilities, we are not only enhancing our creative strategy but also revolutionizing the way companies manage their marketing content operations by automating repetitive tasks.”

Anup Chamrajnagar, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Gradial, said, “Gradial is excited to grow its partnership ecosystem by adding Infogain to it. Our platform drives real business impact by increasing output, providing valuable insights, and accelerating time to market. By leveraging large language models for the execution of tasks such as tagging, authoring, editing, and publishing, companies can make informed decisions and quickly adapt to market demands, leading to tangible top-line results and accelerated growth.”

Gradial automates content tasks such as tagging, authoring, editing, and publishing which account for up to 70% of content operations. It integrates with tools like Adobe Experience Manager, Smartsheet, Figma, WordPress, Contentful, and Teams, ensuring compatibility with diverse client needs.

For more information about Gradial and Infogain’s partnership and offerings, please visit https://gradialrevel.com/.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyperscale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Dallas, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About Gradial

Gradial is a Seattle-based AI content supply chain automation platform. Digital marketing teams at Fortune 500 companies use Gradial to create, redesign, personalize, and update content across CMS platforms. The platform automates editing, legal/compliance review, and publishing brand assets within AEM instances, freeing up over 80% of manual work and allowing marketing teams to focus on creativity.