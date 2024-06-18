A New Milestone for Stellantis Insurance: Stellantis Financial Services US Launches Embedded Insurance Program With bolt to Expand Customer Choice

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellantis Financial Services US, the captive automotive finance company of Stellantis in North America, today announced a new partnership with bolt, the insurtech with the world’s largest technology-enabled insurance exchange, to support customers of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. bolt’s technology will enable Stellantis customers to purchase auto insurance through Stellantis brand websites and mobile apps with a panel of insurers’ products.

Through this unique partnership, the automotive insurance purchasing journey will be simplified and personalized, with custom coverage options available through multiple distribution channels. The offering will scale to include usage-based choices through the use of telematics, data and analytics.

“Stellantis customers today want choice, context, and simplicity when selecting their auto insurer,” said Mark Buffa, Managing Director of Insurance at Stellantis Financial Services US. “It’s important that insurance offerings keep up with customer demands. Partnering with bolt and their established insurer partners, we’re confident that customers and their vehicles will be better protected.”

“We are thrilled with this new partnership which reflects the Stellantis strategy to provide affordable insurance solutions and accident management solutions,” said Edouard de Lamarzelle, CEO of Stellantis Insurance.

Stellantis is focused on developing, engineering, manufacturing and scaling the best breakthroughs in all facets of sustainable mobility.

“Stellantis has an ambitious vision for how insurance can enhance their customers’ experience,” said Rob Bauer, Chief Strategic Growth Officer at bolt. “We’re honored to join Stellantis on this multi-year journey and help write the future of embedded insurance.”

By bridging the gap between all parties in the insurance ecosystem, bolt is developing modern methods of delivering insurance to customers at the point of need. bolt has grown its platform to include more than 100 insurance providers, including eight of the top 10 property and casualty insurers in the United States. With more than US$50 billion in quoted premiums on the platform annually, bolt offers over 6,000 insurance product variations and has licenses across all 50 states.

About Stellantis Financial Services US

Stellantis Financial Services US (SFS) is wholly owned by Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP), one of the world’s leading automakers aiming to provide clean, safe and affordable freedom of mobility to all. SFS provides finance solutions for Stellantis' premier automotive brands in the United States including: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo.

About bolt

bolt is the leading distribution platform for P&C insurance, uniting distributors and insurers to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the world's largest tech-enabled exchange of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading insurers, helping businesses of all kinds distribute insurance, expand market reach, and meet more of the insurance and protection needs of customers.

For more information, visit boltinsurance.com.