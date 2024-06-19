PowerSchool Expands Mission-Critical Education Technology Platform with Launch in Arabic Across the Middle East and Worldwide

PowerSchool, a leading provider of cloud-based education software, launched its translated and localized products for the Middle East. Teachers can better promote personalized learning for their students with Schoology Learning in Arabic. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), a leading provider of cloud-based education software, announced today the launch of its translated and localized products for the Middle East. Educators in the region can now accomplish critical administrative, classroom, and communication workflows by leveraging newly embedded Arabic translations, right-to-left interface display, Hijri calendar overlay, and more.

Administrators can now access PowerSchool’s world-renowned Student Information System to log student records and craft reports in their native language, while teachers can better promote personalized learning for their students with Schoology Learning in Arabic. Arabic-speaking parents will also be able to access digital school forms in their preferred language through PowerSchool’s Enrollment Express and Ecollect Forms solutions.

By providing these products in Arabic, PowerSchool aims to increase collaboration between schools and families, elevate student achievement, save valuable time, and promote equity and access in schools around the world where Arabic is spoken. PowerBuddy, PowerSchool’s AI-powered assistant, is also currently being developed with multi-language capability, with plans to soon launch in the Middle East as well.

"With the UAE and other GCC countries prioritizing digital transformation in education, we are pleased to announce the availability of our educational and operational products in Arabic,” said Stewart Monk, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International at PowerSchool. “This also aligns with our commitment to provide mission-critical support to education leaders to provide personalized learning for students globally.

These newly localized products equip educators with a greater ability to promote learning outcomes alongside accessibility by:

Helping educators, students, and families engage with technology for learning in a more intuitive way.

Providing the opportunity for students to develop collaboration skills in their primary language.

Eliminating the burden of manual translation for both educators and students, which can interfere with the learning process.

Ensuring that educational institutions prioritize equity and inclusion to benefit more students and families.

Alongside the launch of their newest office in Dubai, U.A.E. last year, PowerSchool’s investment in localized Arabic products further signals the organization’s commitment to the region and to the potential impact of its innovative and mission-critical solutions across the GCC.

PowerSchool also recently released a Middle East version of their 2024 Education Focus Report, which dives into many of the largest trends in education throughout the region based directly on educator interviews and feedback.

“PowerSchool’s commitment to providing Arabic localization across its products reflects an understanding of their diverse user base and their commitment to inclusivity,” said Mohammed Essam, PowerSchool Lead at ESOL Education. "This investment can lead to closer collaboration with educational institutions in the Middle East, fostering innovation and progress in the education sector. Overall, this is a promising direction that could benefit both PowerSchool and the educational community in the region.”

PowerSchool is empowering more than 55 million students globally with intuitive solutions that elevate security, centralize access to comprehensive data, and enhance student performance through AI-driven, personalized education.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. PowerSchool offers end-to-end product clouds that connect the central office to the classroom to the home with award-winning products including Schoology Learning and Naviance CCLR, so school districts can securely manage student data, enrollment, attendance, grades, instruction, assessments, human resources, talent, professional development, special education, data analytics and insights, communications, and college and career readiness. PowerSchool supports over 55 million students in more than 90 countries and over 17,000 customers, including more than 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States. Learn more at www.powerschool.com.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.