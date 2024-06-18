OpenRoad Insurance Selects and Implements Majesco P&C Intelligent Core Suite and Digital Solutions to Launch New Business and Accelerate Growth

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced OpenRoad Insurance selected and implemented Majesco’s P&C Intelligent Core Suite, Digital Customer360 and Digital Agent360 to power the launch of the new business and accelerate growth with a cutting-edge digital experience for their clients and agent partners.

New collector vehicle insurer OpenRoad plans to launch across select U.S. states later this summer as a new alternative for classic and modern collector vehicle policyholders. Their program includes superior coverage across all the standard auto insurance protections as well as a suite of coverage built specifically for collector cars and their owners. By leveraging Majesco’s next-gen solutions, OpenRoad will enter the market with a highly differentiated, data-driven and streamlined digital experience for their new insurance program.

“ We are thrilled to be able to offer the auto enthusiast community more choice, comprehensive coverage, and the fair pricing that they deserve; all of which is housed in an industry leading digital user experience,” said Richard Hutchinson, CEO and Founder of OpenRoad Insurance. “ With Majesco’s advanced technology, focus on innovation, and deep industry knowledge, we can provide unparalleled service and streamline workflows to reduce our overhead costs and pass even more savings along to our customers.”

Majesco’s P&C Intelligent Core Suite and comprehensive suite of digital solutions empowers its customers to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth and profitability. Embedded with Copilot, a cutting-edge Gen AI assistant that offers unparalleled benefits in productivity, decision-making, and user experience, customers can thrive in today’s fast-paced digital marketplace.

“ We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with OpenRoad Insurance, helping them accelerate their growth as a valued customer,” says Jim Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Majesco. “ Together, we look forward to driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and deliver cutting-edge solutions to meet their unique insurance needs.”

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.