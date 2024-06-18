Prodoscore Achieves AviontéBOLD Certified Integration Status

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prodoscore, a leader in employee productivity and data intelligence software, announces a partnership with global leader in staffing software, Avionté. Prodoscore joins Avionté’s existing network of over 80+ certified integration & certified partners that enables staffing companies to build and manage a high performing and fully integrated tech stack.

The certification signifies a seamless integration between Prodoscore's data intelligence solution and Avionté's comprehensive staffing software suite, offering critical insights to staffing firms seeking to optimize their recruitment success.

“We are thrilled to achieve certified integration status with Avionté,” said Mike Perrone, CRO of Prodoscore. “This relationship strengthens our commitment to providing staffing firms with best-in-class solutions that streamline workflows and empower them to make smarter and better informed decisions. By integrating Prodoscore with Avionté, staffing firms can leverage the power of AI-driven insights to craft a more proactive approach to performance success.”

Seamless Integration for Enhanced Recruitment Efficiency

The Prodoscore-Avionté integration captures activity in the Jobs, Placements, and Talents modules, and offers several key advantages for staffing firms:

Actionable insights that create visibility into workplace trends and employee engagement, no matter where teams are located

Leading indicators into sales and recruiting performance

Streamlined workflows

Holistic view of the staffing tech stack

Blueprint for optimal productivity and individual, team and organizational success

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore™ is an AI-powered and employee-centric data intelligence solution dedicated to making teams more successful. By providing clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity, without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics, Prodoscore helps empower people, streamline processes, identify opportunities for workforce optimization, and ensure better informed decision making. Prodoscore’s unique dataset, consisting of thousands of daily activity points across various core business applications, provides our customers with meaningful insights that drive results.

As a cloud-based solution, Prodoscore works seamlessly with other cloud-based tools like Google Workspace, Office365, CRM systems, UCaaS, and other business productivity apps, allowing it to be quickly implemented and easily maintained.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a proven leader in enterprise staffing platforms, providing a comprehensive end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution designed for scalability and growth. Supporting over 1,800 staffing agencies across North America, the Avionté platform delivers a complete front and back-office, a robust mobile talent application, and a powerful VMS. With a single staffing platform, agencies can now manage the entire supply chain of labor, from employer to agency to talent and back. Learn more at https://www.Avionté.com.