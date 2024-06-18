Anomali Sponsors Firstboard.io, Supporting Diversity in Technology Talent

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anomali, the leading AI-Powered Security Operations Platform, today announced its sponsorship of Firstboard.io, a curated group of experienced women board directors and board-ready accomplished tech executives. Founded in 2020, Firstboard.io is dedicated to increasing the number of women technology leaders on both private and public boards, elevating company performance and shareholder value.

“It is time to not only think differently, but be different by putting words into action. Anomali believes that lifting women through the corporate ranks is critical to company success, and many studies have shown that greater diversity at the highest level improves corporate financial performance,” said Sherry Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer, Anomali. “One of our corporate values is Servant Leadership, which, inter alia, is a commitment to scouting, managing and developing leaders with functional expertise. Our pursuit of servant leadership is in tandem focused on building a diverse global workforce that embodies these qualities. Our partnership with Firstboard.io is a natural extension of our company values and culture.”

Firstboard.io’s founder and CEO, Rita Scroggin, is a trusted advisor to leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, founders, and C-Suite executives. She has played a pivotal role in shaping the leadership teams of her clients. Recognizing the importance of diversity in the boardroom, Rita founded Firstboard.io in 2020.

"I firmly believe that diversifying talent is not just a step, but a leap towards transformative energy that will drive innovation and significantly enhance shareholder value,” she said. “Our mission would not be achievable without the generous contributions of our sponsors, and I am thrilled to welcome Anomali to our sponsor community. Their support is crucial to our success and enables us to continue making a significant impact.”

Firstboard.io’s mission is an evidenced-based one. Studies demonstrate that companies with high gender diversity consistently surpass their competition. For example, a 2022 report published by Women Count showed that companies with 50% women on their ExCo [executive committees] had the highest profit margin, and companies with 25%-49% women had the second highest profit margin. “There is a staggering difference of a 43.5% gap in profit margin between the 25 companies with no women on their ExCo and the three companies with more than 67% women,” the study authors said.

Despite the convincing evidence, women remain woefully underrepresented in corporate America. Diligent Institute reported that less than 30% of board seats were occupied by women in 2022. Unfortunately, a 2023 MIT Sloan Management Review article showed that new appointments of first-time directors, women, and underrepresented racial minorities had slowed in that same year.

Anomali encourages a culture that promotes diversity. Firstboard.io is seeing early signs of success, as 27% of the organization’s members have been appointed to one or more boards since its inception.

About Firstboard.io

Firstboard.io is a curated collective of accomplished women technology leaders comprised of sitting board directors and board ready executives with expertise in accelerating growth across different domains from early stage to IPO and beyond. By connecting exceptional technology leaders with forward-thinking organizations, Firstboard.io is creating a powerful ecosystem that promotes diversity of perspectives and excellence in the boardroom. For more information on how to find your next Board Director and the Firstboard.io mission, please visit https://www.firstboard.io/

About Anomali

Anomali is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is the Leading AI-Powered Security Operations Platform that is modernizing security operations. At the center of it is an omnipresent, intelligent, and multilingual Anomali Copilot that automates important tasks and empowers your team to deliver the requisite risk insights to management and the board in seconds. The Anomali Copilot navigates a proprietary cloud-native security data lake that consolidates legacy attempts at visibility and provides first-in-market speed, scale, and performance while reducing the cost of security analytics. Anomali combines ETL, SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and the largest repository of global intelligence in one efficient platform. Protect and drive your business with better productivity and talent retention. Do more with less. Be Different. Be the Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.