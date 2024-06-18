Experian Secures Workday Certified Integration for Its Work Opportunity Tax Credit Solution

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a move to improve the candidate experience, foster a more diverse workforce and help employers enhance their tax benefits, Experian® today announced it has achieved Workday Certified Integration status for its Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) solution. Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money. With this integration, organizations leveraging Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) can access Experian’s real-time WOTC solution, which uses a concise survey process and has secured over $1 billion in tax credits for employers.

WOTC is a federal tax credit available to U.S. employers who hire individuals from certain targeted groups that have faced barriers to employment.

The tax benefit is often overlooked and millions of dollars in available credits go unclaimed each year due to incomplete or inefficient WOTC screening processes.

Additionally, many employers are hesitant to incorporate WOTC screening into their application process in fear of adding friction to the hiring process and increasing candidate abandonment rates.

However, Experian’s WOTC solution streamlines the process and enables employers to determine eligibility in real time.

“ Our mission is to serve employers who are serving their employees, and we are focused on helping employers benefit from tax credits while creating new opportunities for job seekers,” said Merideth Wilson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Experian Employer Services. “ Our latest integration with Workday is a testament to this commitment in action. We look forward to helping employers across the country decrease their tax exposure while improving the overall employee experience.”

Experian’s Employer Services business handles over 14 million WOTC screenings annually. The newly certified WOTC integration offers Workday customers the opportunity to optimize their WOTC returns through an efficient integration that enhances the candidate experience, minimizes candidate abandonment and provides a concise WOTC survey with an average completion time of one minute.

Workday HCM is a unified system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts and build effective teams. Employers using Workday to simplify and improve their human resource management now have access to Experian’s Workday certified WOTC solution, helping Workday customers maintain compliance and capture available tax credits when hiring qualifying individuals. Experian’s WOTC solution is the company’s third integration with Workday – joining Tax Withholding and ACA Reporting as Workday Certified Integrations.

Experian launched its Employer Services business for employers seeking a better service experience for themselves and their employees. The business offers critical solutions HR, payroll and tax professionals count on.

More information on Experian Employer Service’s Workday integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace.

To learn more about Experian’s Employer Services business, visit https://www.experian.com/employer-services/

