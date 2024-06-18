Stasher expands further into North America

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stasher.com has acquired StoreMe, bringing together 5500 luggage storage hosts across the world.

Founded in 2017, StoreMe is the brainchild of Peter Korbel, a serial entrepreneur. StoreMe has 300+ locations throughout major US cities and thousands of customers looking for short-term storage.

It joins Stasher’s 5500 storage points across over 1000 cities around the globe.

In a statement, Korbel said: “I am delighted to transition StoreMe’s business over to Stasher, a leader in the market.”

He added: “The timing was right to sell StoreMe and focus my efforts on my consulting business, 135 Madison, and other business opportunities. I have a lot of faith that the founders will continue to scale and grow the operation to new heights.”

Stasher, which was founded by Jacob Wedderburn-Day and Anthony Collias, was the world’s first luggage storage network. Both founders were recognized in Forbes 30 under 30 and founded Stasher in London in 2015. In 2020, the company raised a $2.5m funding round, valuing the company at $12.5m. Stasher’s growth has been exponential coming out of COVID, and the company aims to be the biggest luggage storage network in the world, helping travelers everywhere make the most out of their trips.

Stasher offers short-term luggage storage in shops and hotels from $5.90 per day. It boasts several major hotel partnerships, including Premier Inn in the UK.

Wedderburn-Day said the deal would allow Stasher to grow its footprint in the US. “The American market is massive and has a lot of untapped potential. This deal lets Stasher build on Peter’s excellent work and add some fantastic US locations to our network, particularly on the East Coast.”

Stasher has recently snapped up other global players, including Airkeep.me (LatAm) and MindMyBag.com (ANZ).