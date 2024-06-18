Rigaku Analytical Devices Partners with Leading Supplier of Products and Services to the Pharmaceutical Industry

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rigaku Analytical Devices, a pioneer in developing handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzers, is pleased to announce distribution relationship Avantor, a leading provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technologies industries. Avantor is now an authorized channel partner in the U.S., Canada, and Costa Rica for Rigaku’s handheld 1064 nm Raman Progeny analyzer used for raw material identification, in-process analysis, and authentication of finished products used in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

With the push towards 100% inspection and lean manufacturing, Progeny offers Avantor customers an efficient tool to reduce costs and mitigate risks within a manufacturer’s quality control process. Traditional processes can include laboratory analysis, a costly and time-consuming step. By implementing an analysis method at the point of need with a handheld tool that can be used by a non-scientist, manufacturers can benefit from a more efficient method to identify or verify their material in a shorter time frame, and at a lower cost when compared to laboratory analysis.

With its advantage of utilizing a 1064 nm Raman laser excitation, Progeny offers Avantor customers a unique solution for reducing fluorescence interference. This is a common obstacle among traditional handheld Raman devices. Users now have the ability to analyze a wider range of materials and obtain interference-free results in seconds. Other benefits include:

The ability to scan through translucent packaging – including polymer and glass materials

A touchscreen, smartphone-inspired user interface

Sealed, IP-68 rating for rugged warehouse use

An automated, secure data transfer method via RigakuSync 3 software

An optional docking station offers uninterrupted, versatile, and stationary operation while providing a continuous charge

Integrated digital camera/barcode reader with 21 CFR Part 11 compliant electronic signature capability

IQ/OQ/PQ implementation procedures available

“Avantor is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies industries. Rigaku’s Progeny handheld Raman analyzer is a perfect fit for several key stages of the research, development and production activities in those industries.” said Chris Langford, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Rigaku Analytical Devices. “Combining the unique capabilities of the Rigaku’s Progeny handheld Raman analyzer with Avantor’s expansive channel access and deep customer relationships adds a vital new capability to the full scope of solutions they currently provide.”

About Rigaku Analytical Devices

Rigaku Analytical Devices is a pioneer in handheld 1064 nm Raman spectroscopy. Our products are trusted by law enforcement departments, government agencies, and security specialists around the world to identify chemical threats. The pharmaceutical industry also relies on Rigaku’s Raman technology for Raw Material Identification, Research & Development, Anti-Counterfeit and Quality Control. At Rigaku we are focused on supporting our clients with our global expertise and development of innovative solutions that perform optimally, mitigate new chemical threats, and are always reliable and cost effective. Understanding the austere environments that our handheld products are used, they are designed to be rugged and reliable while delivering unparalleled accuracy high quality results any time, any place. For more information: www.rigakuanalytical.com

ABOUT THE RIGAKU GROUP

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including in its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in over 90 countries and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solutions partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit rigaku.com (As of November 30, 2023)