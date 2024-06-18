Skytree Signs Development and Supply Agreements with Purolite, an Ecolab company, to Reduce Costs and Improve Efficiency for Carbon Capture

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Skytree, a pioneering climate tech company specializing in carbon utilization and removal solutions, today announced it has signed strategic multi-year development and supply agreements with Purolite, an Ecolab company and leading manufacturer of synthetic and agarose-based purification resins, to jointly develop energy-efficient and cost-effective CO 2 capture material for use in Direct Air Capture (DAC) utilization and storage initiatives. This next generation of capture material has the potential to increase capture capacity, drive down energy consumption, and lower the cost per ton of captured CO 2 from the atmosphere. As part of this relationship, Purolite will be the sole resin material supplier for Skytree DAC technology.

“For more than 100 years, Ecolab has delivered science-backed solutions to help protect people and the resources vital to life," said Jennifer Sorrells, Vice President of RD&E for Purolite. “We are thrilled to be working with Skytree to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, by applying our resin technology platform expertise to their carbon capture technology.”

“In combining the strength of both Skytree and Purolite’s research and development teams, we have an incredible opportunity to develop and optimize carbon capture materials,” said Wojciech Glazek, Chief Technology Officer at Skytree. “Our joint development and supply agreements are focused on increasing the operational CO 2 capture capacity of the materials, which will substantially bring down energy consumption per ton.”

“We are very impressed by Purolite’s technology innovation and share their corporate goal of positive energy impact,” said Rob van Straten, Skytree’s CEO. “Through this relationship, we will see immediate customer benefit and more broadly an impact across the entire DAC industry by making our optimized sorbents more widely available. The goal is to combat climate change by permanently removing gigatons of CO 2 from the atmosphere and supplying greenhouses, e-fuel manufacturers, and other businesses that need fossil-free CO 2 supply.”

Direct air capture (DAC) technology is an alternative to fossil-fuel sourced CO 2 and a tool in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects. Skytree’s DAC technology captures CO 2 directly from ambient air allowing for increased control of CO 2 emissions. Industry adoption will be enabled by the minimal use of electricity in DAC processes and further cost efficiencies.

About Skytree

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Skytree harnesses CO 2 from ambient air through the power of direct air capture technology (DAC). By providing local, onsite CO 2 generation across multiple markets including indoor farming, greenhouses, efuels, mineralization as well as permanent underground storage, Skytree enables a transition away from fossil fuel-based industrial processes and avoids transport to where the CO 2 is needed. The scalable technology can be set up quickly at any location and scaled to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Through Skytree’s unique Uptime Assurance services all DAC systems are monitored and measured to enable uninterrupted operations and provide valuable insights. Skytree’s Stratus DAC units are field upgradable to newer generations of capture materials, continuously decreasing energy consumption while increasing the unit capacity. For more information, visit skytree.eu.