athenahealth and Cardiovascular Associates of America Collaborate to Empower Independent Cardiologists to Deliver Value-Based Care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced it is collaborating with Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA), a comprehensive management services organization dedicated to cardiology, to drive innovation on the delivery and experience of care. By selecting athenahealth, CVAUSA can enable independent cardiology practices to improve clinical and financial performance and thrive in value-based care arrangements.

Practices affiliated with CVAUSA will now receive preferred status to purchase, deploy, and leverage athenaOne®, athenahealth’s comprehensive suite of electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle management (RCM), and patient engagement solutions. Moreover, through its agreement with athenahealth, CVAUSA-affiliated practices can leverage timely, relevant, and actionable insights from across the athenahealth network to achieve their full growth potential.

“We decided to collaborate more closely with athenahealth for two primary reasons. First, because our organizations share a common goal: enabling practices to transform the way they deliver care and prioritizing value-based care arrangements to achieve better outcomes. Second, because many of our cardiologists already have a high satisfaction rate based on their experience with athenaOne,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer of CVAUSA. “We are committed to supporting the performance, improvement, and growth of our partner groups so that they can deliver quality care, sustainably.”

CVAUSA currently works with more than 23 practices in eight states, with 600+ providers who serve more than one million unique patients annually. CVAUSA’s vision is to build a national network of premier cardiovascular organizations united under one umbrella and philosophy that preserves private practice cardiology while enabling clinical innovation.

“We are here to provide tools and resources that make the practice of cardiology as simple and flexible for our providers as possible – as cost-effectively as possible – so they can optimize quality, efficiency, and provider and patient experiences,” added Jack Sunderman, chief information officer for CVAUSA. “This requires comprehensive administrative, clinical, and financial performance support, and we feel athenahealth best meets these needs with their intuitive technology and embedded services.”

CVAUSA joins more than 150,000 providers on the athenahealth network, including thousands of cardiology specialists, in closing care gaps and streamlining operations with improved coordination, intuitive workflows, and data-driven insights at the point of care. Additionally, CVAUSA practices can leverage athenahealth’s expertise with machine learning and AI to gain insight into performance and surface opportunities to drive better health and business outcomes – intelligence that is critical to success in value-based care. Using athenahealth’s Data View, CVAUSA accesses clinical and financial data optimized for analytics and reporting, which enables practices on athenaOne to support their goals with data-backed health and business decisions.

“Value-based care is the present, and the future, of healthcare delivery. Cardiology is becoming one area where these arrangements are more prevalent – and for good reason,” said Bret Connor, chief operating officer of athenahealth. “Heart disease is already the leading cause of death in the United States and a significant contributor to medical expenses, particularly as our population ages. That means cardiologists are in a critical position to get rewarded for achieving better health outcomes while managing rapidly increasing costs, and they need the right tools and intelligence to help them do that as effectively and efficiently as possible. With the innovative team at CVAUSA, we are excited to empower practices to do just that.”

About Cardiovascular Associates of America

Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America, backed by Webster Equity Partners, aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth strives to cure complexity and simplify the practice of healthcare. Our innovative technology includes electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and patient engagement solutions that help healthcare providers, administrators, and practices eliminate friction for patients while getting paid efficiently. athenahealth partners with practices with purpose-built software backed by expertise to produce the insights needed to drive better clinical and financial outcomes. We’re inspired by our vision to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at athenahealth.com.