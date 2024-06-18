Impact Property Solutions Expands its Phoenix Presence with the Acquisition of OneSource Flooring and Interiors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impact Property Solutions (“Impact”), a Dallas, TX-based portfolio company of Blue Sage Capital (“Blue Sage”), is proud to announce its acquisition of OneSource Flooring and Interiors (“OneSource”), an Arizona-based provider of flooring products and installation services to Multifamily and Commercial properties. OneSource, which opened its doors in 2007, covers the broader Phoenix market with a focus on Multifamily replacement flooring. Led by founder Brandon Haber and OneSource President Mazeratie Sweet, OneSource’s leadership will oversee Impact’s total Phoenix operations as of September 1, 2024, to include our existing operation formed out of the acquisition of Interior Concepts in August of 2023. Existing Impact customers and current OneSource customers will still interface with their current points of contact.

This represents the fifth transaction since Impact began its partnership with Blue Sage at the end of 2020, further solidifying Impact’s presence in the Sun Belt as a leading multifamily flooring solutions provider. Impact will continue to build out its platform in the Sun Belt as well as other regions of the country, both organically and inorganically.

“Impact is thrilled to bring Brandon, Mazeratie, and the OneSource team into the Impact family,” said Kerry Jones, CEO of Impact Property Solutions. “With a dynamic leadership team, strong cultural alignment, and a reputation for quality and service, our future in Phoenix couldn’t be brighter. Our new and existing customers will be thrilled with their service levels, and the deployment of new service offerings will be accelerated during the second half of the year under Brandon and Mazeratie’s leadership.”

"Mazeratie, our employees and I are all thrilled to be joining forces with the local Impact team (formerly known as Interior Concepts) en route to creating what we truly believe will become the go-to provider for multifamily flooring installation services in the Valley of the Sun and beyond,” said OneSource founder and CEO Brandon Haber. “We see this partnership as the first step in a relationship that will continue to benefit our customers, employees, and installers for many years to come, and are deeply grateful to each of those three groups for making this successful collaboration possible.”

Blue Sage Capital initially invested in Impact at the end of 2020. Since then, Blue Sage has supported the strengthening of the Texas platform and helped facilitate five acquisitions across the Sun Belt. Jonathan Pearce, Partner at Blue Sage, noted, “With the addition of OneSource, Impact is now the leading provider in the robust Phoenix flooring market. With this in-market acquisition, Impact continues to execute our strategic plan and demonstrates our ability to enhance market share within existing geographies. We look forward to continuing to support the team in these initiatives.”

Impact is continuing to seek add-on acquisition targets that offer similar or complementary services in new and existing markets.