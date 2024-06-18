ValGenesis Announces Zamann as Service Partner for Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Zamann Pharma Support, a life sciences technology and consulting company based in Germany, have entered into a strategic alliance to address quality assurance and compliance challenges for life sciences companies in Europe.

Zamann is a strong partner of the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries in Germany. The company is reputed for helping transform life sciences companies into quality-driven champions by supporting their day-to-day project and QMS activities, validating and deploying software solutions, developing software, and even developing eco-friendly medical devices according to market needs.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company’s platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Zamann have partnered to provide customers in life sciences and other highly regulated industries across Europe the added value of leveraging ValGenesis VLMS and increasing the availability of a range of sophisticated validation services to help them maximize the potential of digital transformation. ValGenesis VLMS is the industry standard worldwide digital validation platform that empowers customers to enforce standardization, ensure data integrity, reduce risk, lower the cost of quality, and strengthen their compliance posture.

“Zamann is known for its hands-on, innovative GMP services and lean validation mindset, which resonates with our mission,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners. “Through this partnership, customers across Europe can leverage the best validation products and services on the market and develop cost-efficient, compliant processes that ensure patient safety. We look forward to growing our relationship with Zamann and an ecosystem of inspiring brands in Europe.”

“We are convinced that the solutions provided by ValGenesis will significantly enhance companies' compliance in their procedures and accelerate their digital transformation journey,” says Alireza Zarei, CEO and Founder of Zamann Pharma Support. “Our combined efforts have the potential to level-up companies to new heights of efficiency and innovation in validation and quality management.”

ABOUT ZAMANN PHARMA SUPPORT

Zamann is a global life sciences technology and consulting company based in Germany, dedicated to supporting small, medium, and large enterprises in digitalization, compliance, and scalable quality management solutions.

Specializing in life science quality consultancy and pharma-specific cloud solutions, Zamann is a trusted partner to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Zamann’s expertise encompasses management consultation and training, global project management, cGxP compliance, validation and qualification, and software development tailored for the pharmaceutical sector. For more information, visit https://zamann-pharma.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS INC.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/