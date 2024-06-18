Yamaha Rightwaters™ Donates Engine, Research Vessel to Partnership for the Delaware Estuary

Yamaha becomes the new official outboard and vessel of Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE). Through the five-year agreement, PDE will power its 20-foot-long G3 Gator Tough jon boat with a Yamaha V MAX SHO® 115 outboard, both provided by Yamaha. (Photo: Business Wire)

Yamaha becomes the new official outboard and vessel of Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE). Through the five-year agreement, PDE will power its 20-foot-long G3 Gator Tough jon boat with a Yamaha V MAX SHO® 115 outboard, both provided by Yamaha. (Photo: Business Wire)

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha becomes the new official outboard and vessel of Partnership for the Delaware Estuary (PDE) as the nonprofit organization forms a new relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters. Through the five-year agreement, PDE will power its 20-foot-long G3 Gator Tough jon boat with a Yamaha V MAX SHO® 115 outboard, both provided by Yamaha.

PDE works to restore the health of the Delaware River and Bay—an environment upon which millions of people, wildlife and plants depend. Used for accessing remote locations in the Delaware Bay, the research vessel allows PDE to study and support marsh and freshwater mussel restoration projects across the tidal portion of the Delaware Estuary.

“The continued health and maintenance of coastal environments is a key focus of Yamaha Rightwaters,” said Joshua Grier, Sustainability Program Manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Working with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, Yamaha Rightwaters supports marine environment research as well as marsh and freshwater mussel restoration projects, which boost water filtration and act as ecosystem engineers. We look forward to participating in the growth of the program.”

PDE’s scientists spend an estimated 60 days a year in the Delaware Estuary’s waterways and wetlands conducting research on water quality, impacts of climate change and sea level rise, and other environmental challenges facing the Delaware River and Bay’s ecosystems. The vessel can transport up to five people, along with samples and equipment.

“With this vessel donated by Yamaha Rightwaters, our scientists can access remote tidal wetlands as well as explore on-the-water opportunities in the urban areas of the estuary,” said LeeAnn Haaf, Assistant Director of Estuary Science, Partnership for the Delaware Estuary. “There’s also significant savings, too. We no longer have to rent a boat or spend time coordinating those rentals. The impact of this boat cannot be understated, and the opportunities it will unlock are substantial.”

May 23, 2024, marked the maiden voyage of research vessel, “Tkuweyo,” which translates to “waves” in Lenape. Tkuweyo is a tribute to the first stewards of the Delaware Estuary region and its waterways.

For more information about Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, please visit delawareestuary.org.

Yamaha Rightwaters™ is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, based in Kennesaw, Ga., is responsible for the sales, marketing, and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S. including Yamaha Outboards, Yamaha WaveRunners®, Yamaha Boats, G3® Boats and Skeeter® Boats. Supporting 2,400 dealers and boat builders nationwide, Yamaha is the industry leader in reliability, performance, technology and customer service.

REMEMBER to always observe all applicable boating laws. Never drink and drive. Dress properly with a USCG-approved personal floatation device and protective gear.

© 2024 Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. All rights reserved.

This document contains many of Yamaha's valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.