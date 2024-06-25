Space Engine Systems Announces Partnership With ASEI(USA) to Develop Hypersonic Solutions for Missiles

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Space Engine Systems (SES), following on its success in securing a place in UK MoD’s Hypersonic Technology and Capability Development Framework (HTCDF). https://des.mod.uk/des-to-award-contracts-on-1-billion-framework-to-develop-uks-first-hypersonic-missile, is pleased to announce a partnership with Applied Systems Engineering Inc (ASEI) of the US. Coupling SES’ expertise in advanced propulsion and spaceplane design with ASEI’s expertise in navigation systems, launchers, and weapon design accumulated over 30 years, has resulted in a partnership with the goal of supporting the UK’s stated aim to develop a sovereign Hypersonic technology base.

SES, a Canadian leader in aerospace and space propulsion technology since 2011, is uniquely positioned to support this framework due to the technology that is currently being developed in the building of the Hello series of hypersonic Spaceplanes which will enable the lowest-cost transportation of payloads to space, and ultimately enable the landing of humans on the Moon. This development involves the use of advanced modelling & simulation technologies and techniques in building advanced airframe structures and materials to withstand the environment experienced, during hypersonic travel. SES have successfully tested a multi-fuel turbo-ramjet engine that will form the basis of our propulsion solution for the Spaceplanes. SES will also leverage the inherent advantages of working from Spaceports on two continents (Cornwall Spaceport UK and a second Spaceport in the US) with dedicated teams working in each of the locations.

In turn, ASEI, can provide quick reaction solutions for advanced technology development in tactical navigation systems, embedded software and electronics design and integration, with the ability to demonstrate the technology effectively and with the facilities to efficiently manufacture their products. ASEI has corporate headquarters at Niceville, Florida and an operating location in Tucson, Arizona.

In addition to its other strategic partners, including Graphene Innovations Manchester and Meridian Space Command, Space Engine Systems is rapidly moving to meet the demands of one of the UK’s most pressing defence needs – hypersonic capability development – while also progressing its advanced horizontal take-off and landing space launch capability at the same time. In addition to the UK, SES is also well positioned to support the defence needs of Canada and its Allies in the design and build of hypersonic air breathing missiles, with propulsion solutions including both a well proven turbo-ramjet as well as a scramjet in development that would enable velocities of up to Mach 7.

Web: www.spaceenginesystems.com

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube