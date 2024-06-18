Liberty Bank chooses Amount to revolutionize consumer lending capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Amount, a digital origination and decisioning SaaS platform powering account opening, loan origination, and financing, unveiled a partnership with Liberty Bank to modernize its technology infrastructure to originate personal loans from within the bank for the first time.

With the aim of providing unparalleled service to its customers, Middletown, Conn.-based Liberty Bank sought to invest in its technology infrastructure with a platform capable of adaptive risk decisioning and a superior end-to-end digital experience. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in Liberty’s growth as it seeks to better serve its customers with important and timely banking products as one of the country’s oldest and largest mutual banks.

“ The collaboration between Amount and Liberty has already yielded remarkable results,” said Matthew Cammarota, Senior Vice President and Head of Retail Lending at Liberty, which has more than $7.8 billion in assets. “ Since recently launching, Liberty has organically surpassed personal loan growth expectations and demonstrated the effectiveness of Amount's technology. The seamless integration of Amount's platform has enabled Liberty to streamline operations, automate processes, and bring new customers into the bank for cross-selling opportunities, all in-house.”

“ Increasingly we are seeing the largest lenders in the country invest in their enterprise technology as part of their commitment to serve community banks and their clients,” said Adam Hughes, CEO of Amount. “ Liberty is a perfect example of that. We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership, unlocking new opportunities for growth as Liberty continues their strategic expansion.”

About Amount

Amount is a global digital origination and decisioning SaaS platform powering high-velocity consumer and SMB origination for financial institutions. Developed by lending industry experts, Amount helps banks drive profitability and achieve a Performance Advantage with a fully integrated and flexible platform underpinned by enterprise bank-grade infrastructure and compliance – enabling banks to deliver new and differentiated offerings within months, not years. With Amount, banks and credit unions can optimize performance across product categories while tapping into various service offerings including customer acquisition, funnel and performance assessments, and risk analytics. Amount clients include financial institutions collectively managing just over $3.1T in US assets and servicing more than 50 million U.S. customers. Visit www.amount.com for more information.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With $7.8 billion in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and two in Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine. For more information on Liberty Bank, visit www.liberty-bank.com.