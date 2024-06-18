Aspen Technology Educates Next Generation of Engineers on Sustainability Competencies

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced a three-year partnership agreement with Oregon State University (OSU) that expands traditional academic collaborations focused on incorporating process simulation solutions into curricula by adding sustainability software, training and competency development. The partnership aims to help students build industry-ready skills and knowledge to make an accelerated impact on critical sustainability initiatives upon entering the workforce.

“Generational workforce changes have made it more important than ever to quickly and effectively prepare new engineers with the skillsets required to successfully enter the workforce and help companies innovate and tackle the challenges associated with net-zero ambitions,” said Steven Qi, SVP, Customer Support & Training, AspenTech.

“Over the next three years, hundreds of our students and faculty will learn new digital competencies that we expect to have a direct impact on global sustainability efforts,” said Chih-hung (Alex) Chang, PhD, Stephen Slavens Faculty Scholar, Professor & Associate Head of Undergraduate Programs, School of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering, OSU. “Navigating the energy transition has become an urgent priority, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with AspenTech on empowering the next generation of engineering talent with the skillsets needed to help solve this massive undertaking.”

The collaboration between AspenTech and OSU is one of many AspenTech initiatives designed to help students expand their engineering and sustainability skills. Among other international universities, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, partnered with AspenTech on technical training and curriculum content development based on its solutions. Over 1,300 universities in more than 80 countries utilize AspenTech software in their coursework.

In addition, approximately 3,700 individuals at customer and partner organizations have completed AspenTech’s Sustainability Training Program. The program is helping to close the industry skill gap by expanding users’ expertise on how to accelerate progress on critical sustainability pathways with digital technology.

