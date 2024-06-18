AI-based Small Molecule Therapeutics Pioneer Athos Therapeutics Selects Vultr for Secure AI Training in the Cloud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest, privately-held cloud computing platform, today announced that Athos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Athos”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has chosen Vultr Cloud GPU to run its AI model training, tuning, and inference. Powered by NVIDIA HGX H100 systems and running on Dell Technologies’ PowerEdge XE9680 servers, Vultr now offers Athos the needed security and confidentiality for their intellectual property, omics* data, and proprietary AI algorithms.

Led by one of the founders of Kite Pharma, the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs, and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target currently in a Phase III IBD trial, Athos is a pioneer of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-based precision small-molecule therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases and cancer. Today, Athos aims to untangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating diseases at the molecular level. To achieve this, the company has partnered with premier global hospitals around the nation – including the Cleveland Clinic, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, and the University of Ioannina Medical School – to perform multi-omics analysis of more than 25,000 human patients. Athos has also partnered with Caltech to perform spectrometry-based proteomics using cultured cells and biopsies from archived and de-identified patient samples.

To accelerate the development of precision therapeutics, Athos needed a cost-effective, flexible, and high-performance cloud infrastructure that would allow the rapid scaling of omics data and proprietary AI algorithms without compromising security and confidentiality. Training algorithms with public cloud providers became prohibitively expensive and came with limited engineering support. This led Athos to select Vultr for reliable, secure, and compliant access to NVIDIA GPUs to train AI algorithms. With Vultr, Athos’ fully autonomous AI analytical platform, including the Athos data lake and a cutting-edge integrative deep machine learning engine, can seamlessly train large datasets, with the guarantee that all AI training data is bound by local data sovereignty, data residency, and privacy regulations.

“Enabling the next wave of innovators is core to our mission of democratizing access to high-performance cloud compute,” said Amit Rai, General Manager of AI and Enterprise Cloud, Vultr. “And for a company like Athos, which operates in a highly regulated industry, security and compliance are top considerations for maintaining operational excellence. We are proud to be working with Athos, providing the scalable, performant, safe, and secure infrastructure that will underpin their platform, as the company continues to scale and deliver life-changing therapeutics for patients around the world.”

"Breakthrough medical research requires dynamic, reliable computing power," said Travis Vigil, senior vice president, ISG Product Management, Dell Technologies. "With Vultr's cloud platform running on Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers, we're helping enable Athos to run AI workloads at scale securely and pioneer precision small molecule therapeutics that could improve countless lives."

By choosing the Vultr AI cloud platform, Athos can easily train, tune, monitor, and manage a vast array of AI algorithms, in addition to benefiting from:

Scalable and agile cloud GPU resources – adapt to the growing data needs, remove the complexities of managing GPUs, and lower AI infrastructure long-term costs.

adapt to the growing data needs, remove the complexities of managing GPUs, and lower AI infrastructure long-term costs. User-friendly interface – enable seamless interactions with Vultr’s computational resources, accelerate algorithm training, and eliminate the need for deep technical GPU configuration or provisioning expertise.

enable seamless interactions with Vultr’s computational resources, accelerate algorithm training, and eliminate the need for deep technical GPU configuration or provisioning expertise. Continuous monitoring and management – optimize resources, increase hardware utility rates, and enhance efficiencies.

optimize resources, increase hardware utility rates, and enhance efficiencies. Unmatched security, confidentiality, and data sovereignty – meet diverse global risk and compliance needs, crucial for Athos omics data and proprietary AI algorithms.

meet diverse global risk and compliance needs, crucial for Athos omics data and proprietary AI algorithms. 24/7 support – provide always-on disaster recovery, engineering support, and maintenance, crucial for recovering Athos' omics data and AI algorithm checkpoints in case of hardware or software failures.

“Athos is on a mission to provide novel precision therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer,” said Dimitrios Iliopoulos, PhD, MBA, President & CEO of Athos. “We are excited to collaborate with Vultr and Dell to empower our AI computational team to achieve this goal by leveraging the power of NVIDIA H100 GPUs at scale. With Vultr’s support, we have been able to minimize downtime and maximize productivity throughout the business.”

Learn more about how to get started with Vultr here.

*Omics refers to a field of study in biology focusing on the roles, relationships, and actions of various types of molecules that make up the cells of an organism. Omics includes various sub-disciplines, concentrating on different aspects of biological functions such as genomics, metabolomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, lipidomics, glycomics, and phenomics.

About Athos

At Athos, we untangle the complexity of autoimmune and cancer biology by evaluating diseases at the molecular level. The Athos drug development platform begins with the interrogation of tens of thousands of high-quality patient samples and data sourced from premier global hospital systems. We then develop precision, first-in-class, therapeutics by implementing a systems biology approach and stratifying patients into specific molecular subtypes. Athos identifies novel drug targets (hubs) by integrating clinical and molecular datasets into the biological network of a disease (the disease interactome) and matches them to its small molecule computational and medicinal chemistry platforms. Our fully autonomous AI/ML analytical platform includes the Athos data lake, singular well-established omics workflows, and an integrative deep machine learning engine. The co-founders of Athos include one of the founders of Kite Pharma (acquired for $12B), the medicinal chemist behind two multi-billion-dollar FDA-approved drugs (Xtandi & Erleada), and the discoverer of the miR-124 drug target, currently in a Phase III IBD trial. Along with ATH-063, the Company’s lead drug compound for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, the Athos pipeline includes small molecule approaches for various autoimmune diseases and cancer.

Additional information about Athos Therapeutics can be found at https://athostx.com/

Contact: info@athostx.com

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers worldwide. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.