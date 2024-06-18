AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford) (Delaware) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned. AM Best also has revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term ICR and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of Hartford Fire Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and its pooling subsidiaries and affiliates, as well as Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company (Hartford, CT) and Navigators Insurance Company (New York, NY), collectively known as the Hartford Insurance Group. The outlook of the FSR is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Long-Term IRs.)

The Credit Ratings (ratings) of the Hartford Insurance Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlook to positive for the Long-Term ICRs reflects Hartford’s overall return metrics that have been consistent in recent years and compare favorably with peers and to the overall industry, despite macroeconomic pressures and catastrophic events. The organization has reported favorable top and bottom-line growth reflecting rate actions, new product implementation and expense efficiencies in recent years. Furthermore, Hartford reported favorable combined ratios across all core lines of business through the first quarter of 2024. AM Best notes that the organization’s Group Benefits segment continues to provide favorable results and overall diversity to the enterprise.

The organization’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as its favorable liquidity and financial flexibility. AM Best notes that the group’s financial leverage and coverage metrics remain well within expectations and that it continues to maintain various liquidity sources through its $750 million five-year revolving credit facility, membership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and access to capital markets as needed. Hartford maintains a diversified and highly rated investment portfolio, generating a steady stream of net investment income. Strong contributions across all core lines of business reflect the Hartford’s diverse distribution channels and product offerings. Additionally, the organization’s effective brand and market presence are notable factors supporting its favorable business profile assessment. AM Best views Hartford’s ERM capabilities as well-matched to its overall risk profile.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) have been affirmed with the outlooks of the Long-Term ICRs revised to positive from stable, while the outlook of the FSR is stable, for the following subsidiaries of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.:

Hartford Fire Insurance Company

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois

Hartford Casualty Insurance Company

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

Pacific Insurance Company, Limited

Twin City Fire Insurance Company

Nutmeg Insurance Company

Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest

Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford

Trumbull Insurance Company

Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Hartford Lloyd’s Insurance Company

Navigators Insurance Company

Navigators Specialty Insurance Company

Maxum Indemnity Company

Maxum Casualty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to positive from stable:

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. —

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 2.8% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 5.95% senior unsecured notes, due 2036

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2040 (approximately $295 million outstanding)

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $409 million 6.1% senior unsecured notes, due 2041

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $425 million 6.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2042 (approximately $178 million outstanding)

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $300 million 4.3% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $500 million 4.4% senior unsecured notes, due 2048

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $800 million 3.6% senior unsecured notes, due 2049

-- “a-” (Excellent) on $600 million 2.9% senior unsecured notes, due 2051

-- “bbb” (Good) on $500 million floating rate junior subordinated debentures, due 2067

-- “bbb” (Good) on $345 million 6% non-cumulative preferred stock

The following indicative Long-Term IRs on securities available under the shelf registration have been affirmed with the outlooks revised to positive from stable:

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.—

-- “a-” (Excellent) on senior unsecured

-- “bbb+” (Good) on senior subordinated

-- “bbb” (Good) on junior subordinated

-- “bbb” (Good) on preferred stock

