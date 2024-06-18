Concordia University’s Volt-Age and Northvolt North America Unite to Transform Energy and Education

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Concordia University, through its Volt-Age program, and Northvolt North America announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding that marks the beginning of a strategic collaboration between the two parties.

Key initiatives of the agreement include joint research on lithium-ion, lithium metal, and sodium batteries, the exchange of researchers and professionals, as well as the organization of scientific and industrial events.

The new collaboration will also emphasize industrial and professional training, essential to meet the job market needs of Quebec and Canada in high-tech sectors such as batteries.

“ This partnership with Northvolt positions Montreal at the forefront of global innovation in energy technologies,” says Concordia President Graham Carr. “ This is the perfect time to assert our leadership role in this crucial field.”

Volt-Age officially launched its research program in October, 2023. Funded with $123 million from the Canada First Research Excellence Fund, the program brings together university research and innovation with expertise from the public and private sectors, industry, and Indigenous communities. Its goal is to provide integrated and affordable decarbonization solutions.

Volt-Age focuses on electrification, notably on energy storage, transport networks, energy systems, smart buildings, cybersecurity, and digital twins. A network of living labs involving citizen participation will promote the social adoption of innovations designed to accelerate Canada's transition to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Northvolt North America is the Canadian subsidiary of Northvolt, a organization that provides sustainable and high-quality lithium-ion battery cells and systems. Northvolt's mission is to produce the world's greenest battery cell using fossil-free energy, circular production, and the highest recycling ambitions.

“ This partnership with Northvolt North America, a leader in the manufacturing of green battery cells, brings invaluable expertise and a shared vision for a sustainable industrial future,” says Karim Zaghib, CEO of Volt-Age and professor in Concordia’s Department of Chemical and Materials Engineering.

“ It is a major step forward for the advancement of our research and for the training of the next generation of engineers and technicians who wish to pursue careers in the energy sector,” he adds.

“ Karim Zaghib and his teams have been recognized for decades for their significant contribution to the development of the first battery technologies here in Quebec,” says Paolo Cerruti, CEO of Northvolt North America.

“ Volt-age's ambition is to propel the battery industry to the next level, and we are confident that this strategic partnership will deliver concrete and direct benefits. It's another step towards a greener future and the energy transition — in Quebec and for the planet.”

Find out more about Volt-Age and Northvolt North America.