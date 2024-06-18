JBT Corporation Schedules a Joint Conference Call to Discuss the Voluntary Takeover Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Marel hf. Shares

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT), a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food and beverage industry, today announced that it expects the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (FSA) to imminently approve the offer document and prospectus related to JBT’s voluntary takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Marel hf. (ICL: Marel).

Following the FSA’s approval of the required documents, JBT will officially launch the voluntary takeover offer. JBT and Marel will host a joint conference call on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the compelling rationale of the transaction and benefits for customers and shareholders as well as provide further details on synergy opportunities.

“ JBT and Marel are two complementary industry leaders with core technologies and services for the global food and beverage processing industry,” said Brian Deck, President and Chief Executive Officer of JBT Corporation. “ Over the last several weeks, the JBT and Marel teams have further refined the synergy potential for this combination and begun pre-integration planning. We are excited to host a combined conference call in the coming days to further discuss the compelling industrial logic of the transaction and value creation opportunities.”

Joint Conference Call on June 20, 2024

To participate in the joint conference call on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, please register in advance at this website: Call Registration Link. The joint conference call will include prepared remarks as well as a question-and-answer session with sell-side research analysts. An audio-only webcast with live stream and replay will also be available through this website: Webcast Registration.

The joint conference call will also include a supplemental presentation, which will be made available on both JBT's Investor Relations Website and Marel's Investor Relations Website.

Additional Live Webcast of In-Person Meeting in Iceland on June 24, 2024

Additionally, JBT and Marel will host an open investor meeting on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Iceland at 9:00 AM Eastern Time at the headquarters of Arion Bank. Please register in advance at the following link if you would like to attend the investor meeting in-person as capacity is limited: Registration for In-Person Attendance. A live stream of the event will also be made available on JBT's Investor Relations Website, Marel's Investor Relations Website, and Arion Bank's Website.

Transaction Advisors

Goldman Sachs Co LLC is acting as JBT’s financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and LEX are serving as JBT’s legal counsel. Arion banki hf. is acting as JBT’s lead manager for the Icelandic offer and advising on the Icelandic listing, and ABN AMRO is acting as JBT’s Euronext Amsterdam Exchange agent.

About JBT Corporation

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry. JBT designs, produces, and services sophisticated products and systems for a broad range of end markets, generating roughly one-half of its annual revenue from recurring parts, service, rebuilds, and leasing operations. JBT Corporation employs approximately 5,100 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing, and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

