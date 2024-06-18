Deepwatch Joins Forces With Cribl to Enhance Data Visibility, Flexibility, and Response in Next Generation Security Operations

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deepwatch, the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, to expand customers’ capabilities in data ownership and visibility through support for the entire product suite - Cribl Stream, Edge, Search, Lake, and Cloud.

This alliance will enhance the Deepwatch Platform through operationalization of the Deepwatch Open Security Data Architecture. This architecture paves the way for customers to scale their cyber capabilities and transition from legacy SIEMs to the modern Deepwatch Platform which provides flexible next generation SIEM support and new data lake capabilities. Together, Deepwatch and Cribl will empower cyber resilient, holistic security operations for detection, prevention, remediation, and response, protecting enterprises against ever-increasing adversary attacks across a flexible data architecture.

As organizations’ digital infrastructure, detection coverage, and threat surface continue to expand across enterprise, identity, cloud, and AI environments, traditional methods of collecting, storing, and analyzing security data have become increasingly complex and costly. Modern security programs require more versatile data storage and analysis options that enable security operations professionals to reduce complexities and costs while ensuring true security data ownership and portability.

“The addition of Cribl to the Deepwatch Platform gives customers more power over their data ultimately improving their effectiveness, efficiencies, and ease of use to deliver the measured cyber outcomes,” said Curt Aubley, COO & CPO of Deepwatch. “This partnership will further enable Deepwatch holistic security operations to enhance visibility and detection across identity, exposure management, and multi-cloud environments, while meeting longer term hunt, investigation, and compliance requirements.”

“Data is the backbone of a successful security operation,” said Zac Kilpatrick, Vice President of global GTM partners at Cribl. “The combination of Cribl’s technical capabilities and Deepwatch’s operational experience and best practices are raising the bar in how security teams leverage data to achieve cyber resilience.”

Key customer benefits of Deepwatch’s partnership with Cribl include:

Expanded and enhanced Open Security Data Architecture (OSDA) framework offerings

Easy, efficient, and effective holistic security operations through managed and optimized data flows

Data normalization and streaming flexibility for detection, enrichment, and hunt purposes

The ability to search data where it resides, no data migration needed

Expanded native support for existing data lakes and warehouses

About Deepwatch

Deepwatch® is the leading managed security platform for the cyber resilient enterprise. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform and security experts provide enterprises with 24/7/365 cyber resilience, rapid detections, high fidelity alerts, reduced false positives, and automated actions. We operate as an extension of cybersecurity teams by delivering exceptional security expertise, visibility across your attack surface, precision response to threats, and a compelling return on your security investments. The Deepwatch Managed Security Platform is trusted by the world’s leading brands to improve their security posture, cyber resilience, and peace of mind. Learn more at www.deepwatch.com.