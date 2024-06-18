SCS Technologies Joins the Houston Energy Transition Initiative to Advance Global Energy Solutions for a Sustainable, Low-Carbon Future

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCS Technologies (SCS), a leading provider of CO2 measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units and petroleum LACT units, today announced that it has joined the Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI), a Greater Houston Partnership program that brings together diverse leaders to innovate and develop solutions to meet the world’s energy needs while reducing carbon emissions.

“Houston has long been recognized as the energy capital of the world, and HETI’s mission is to sustain that legacy for the benefit of the region and the industry,” said Cody Johnson, CEO of SCS Technologies. “The HETI team excels at uniting the many people and organizations who will be instrumental in the energy transition. I have had the privilege of closely collaborating with Jane Stricker, Senior Vice President and Executive Director of HETI, and I eagerly anticipate continuing to work with her and her team as members of the HETI CCUS (Carbon Capture Utilization and Sequestration) Working Group.”

HETI is leveraging Houston’s unparalleled energy industry leadership, skills, and systems to spearhead the development of global solutions for an energy-abundant, low-carbon future. Many of Houston’s leading companies and visionary leaders across the energy value chain are dedicating their time and resources to guide HETI’s efforts, underscoring the city's pivotal role in shaping the future of energy.

“A complex global network is essential to supply the multiple energy sources that sustain our modern way of life. To convert this system into a sustainable, low-carbon model will demand substantial technological advancements, policy reforms, corporate initiatives, and changes in human behavior,” said Stricker. “In order to make this extraordinary transformation a reality, HETI relies on members like Cody Johnson and SCS Technologies who share in our mission to meet growing global energy demands while simultaneously pursuing decarbonization.”

The HETI CCUS Working Group is tasked with identifying and removing barriers to CCUS deployment in Houston. With an existing CO2 infrastructure, a large concentration of stationary source emissions, and ready access to underground storage reservoirs, Houston is a prime place to develop and implement CCUS technologies at scale.

About SCS Technologies

SCS Technologies designs, fabricates, and installs CO2 measurement systems, methane vapor recovery units, and petroleum LACT units for the energy, industrial and environmental sectors. SCS Technologies has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 as part of the company’s strategic initiative to mitigate CO2 emissions within its operations. Based in Big Spring, Texas, with a Strategy & Innovation Office in the Ion Houston, SCS Technologies is partnered with Black Bay Energy Capital, an energy-focused private equity fund based in New Orleans, Louisiana. www.scstechglobal.com; www.blackbayenergy.com