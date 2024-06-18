NewEdge Advisors Welcomes $540 Million Stonebridge Financial Partners of Michigan

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting successful independent financial advisors nationwide, announced today that Stonebridge Financial Partners, a Michigan-based team, has joined the firm from Carson Wealth where they were overseeing approximately $540 million in client assets.

Joining NewEdge Advisors are Founder and Wealth Advisor Tim Bearden, CFP®, ChFC, Partners and Wealth Advisors Tyler Silverthorn, CFP®, AIF®, Evan Topor, and Taylor Maks, CFP®, CIMA®; as well as three additional wealth advisors and 11 firm and client support staff.

“ Our company is built to support advisors who prioritize the client experience, and Tim and the Stonebridge team are a prime example,” said Neil Turner, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Advisors. “ We look forward to providing the culture, tools, and support needed for Stonebridge to thrive and continue to deliver unparalleled service to their clients.”

With offices in Troy and Grand Rapids, Michigan, Stonebridge Financial Partners has provided comprehensive wealth planning services to individuals, families and business owners since 2004.

Bearden said, “ At Stonebridge Financial Partners, we’ve built a team of professionals who share a passion for helping others. As we continue to grow, preserving the same high level of client service is our top priority and NewEdge Advisors provides us the flexibility to curate the best experience for our clients. This flexibility, coupled with NewEdge’s culture, made joining this team the right choice for our firm.”

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a growth-oriented RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group.