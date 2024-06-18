Treasury Prime and FS Vector Join Forces to Strengthen BaaS Relationships through Regulatory Compliance Training

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Treasury Prime, a leading embedded banking software company, announced today its strategic partnership with regulatory advisory firm FS Vector. The partnership formalizes an existing relationship between the two companies and will bring FS Vector’s regulatory compliance training platform Headmaster™ to the Treasury Prime Partner Marketplace.

“FS Vector’s team has worked with fintechs and banks in Treasury Prime's network over the past few years and has played a vital role in ensuring they are ready for their BaaS journey,” said Kyle Costello, head of partnerships at Treasury Prime. “With sponsor banks more focused on compliance than ever, we’re thrilled to officially partner with FS Vector to bring valuable compliance training resources to our network and peace of mind for our customers that a reliable consulting firm is ready to step in when needed.”

As trusted advisors to banks, FS Vector helps build, launch, maintain and scale their Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platforms. As a partner to fintechs, the company provides hands-on assistance with services like obtaining bank partnerships, designing and building compliance programs, and licensing acquisition and maintenance.

“Successful BaaS relationships hinge on a shared understanding of and respect for the compliance obligations that a bank and their fintech program are subject to,” said FS Vector Principal Justin Muscolino. “Our Headmaster platform provides fintechs with the education that sets these relationships up for success in a cost-effective way. We believe that compliance and risk management training should be something that employees enjoy taking, and with the Headmaster, fintechs have a user-friendly platform that makes training relevant, accurate and role-specific.”

Headmaster provides comprehensive education, tracking, and regulatory updates for fintech companies. The platform also enables training development specific to a partners’ obligations and responsibilities, so if a requirement changes or a need arises to educate partners, it can push content out to all or a subset of partners’ employees.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Through its cutting-edge embedded banking software, Treasury Prime facilitates seamless connections between banks and enterprise partners, equipping them with everything they need to launch innovative financial products with a strong commitment to responsible practices. Beyond its core banking offerings, which encompass accounts and payment infrastructure, Treasury Prime also provides a robust partner marketplace. This marketplace offers a wide range of auxiliary services tailored to meet the diverse needs of bank-fintech partnerships. Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About FS Vector

FS Vector is a Washington DC based advisory and lobbying firm offering regulatory, compliance and policy consulting services to companies offering financial products and services. FS Vector was founded in 2018 by John Beccia and Raj Date. For more about FS Vector, please visit fsvector.com.