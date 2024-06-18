InvoiceCloud for SAP S/4HANA Utilities Now Available on SAP® Store

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InvoiceCloud today announced that its leading digital bill payment solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. View the InvoiceCloud store page here. InvoiceCloud integrates with SAP S/4HANA Utilities to empower utility companies and remove operational inefficiencies with cost-effective digital transformation, while elevating the customer experience and driving digital engagement. With InvoiceCloud’s innovative billing, payment, and engagement solution now available on the SAP® Store, SAP customers can easily take advantage of a seamless implementation designed to connect painlessly with your CIS.

“Our goal is to make digital payments available to everyone,” said Kevin O’Brien, CEO of InvoiceCloud. “Utilities have one opportunity each month to change customer behavior and our teams work with more than 2,000 utilities to make the most of that moment through InvoiceCloud's engaging, intuitive payment experience. We envision a day when 100% of payments are paid electronically, and we’re using cutting-edge technology and adoption programs in an effort to bring that day to utilities as quickly as possible.”

All InvoiceCloud customers receive the following:

- Support from a dedicated implementation manager and access to InvoiceCloud’s award-winning customer service and customer marketing team, all built into the customer’s rollout plan.

- Customizable communication platform that helps drive increased customer engagement and higher levels of online payment adoption. For example, within their first 12 months after going live on the InvoiceCloud platform, InvoiceCloud customers have experienced an average increase of 58% in digital e-adoption and 2.8x in paperless enrollment, as well as an average decrease of 40% in bill-related calls.

- SaaS infrastructure that provides automatic, monthly UX and platform improvement updates without any lift from internal IT teams or disruption to daily operations.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. InvoiceCloud is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific Utility and Public Sector requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

InvoiceCloud is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About InvoiceCloud

InvoiceCloud provides modern digital payment, customer engagement, and outbound disbursement solutions. The company services more than 3,200 customers across the utility, government and insurance industries and is a leader in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space. InvoiceCloud's SaaS platform enables continuous enhancements to the customer experience resulting in higher digital payment, autopay, and paperless adoption rates. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients can improve customer engagement and satisfaction while lowering costs, accelerating payments, and reducing staff workloads. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.