LeaseWorks Deal Management Software to Power Hanwha Aviation’s Commercial Operations

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseWorks®, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the aviation industry, today announced the addition of a new customer, Hanwha Aviation (“Hanwha”), an engine and aircraft leasing and trading platform launched by Hanwha Group.

Hanwha selected LeaseWorks’ CRM solution, part of the AerisTM MATCH product, to support its day-to-day operations, as it targets to deploy a long-term, vertically integrated strategy for transaction management of new-gen aero-engines and aircraft on a global scale.

“With my prior familiarity with the LeaseWorks product, I am well aware of the advantage it can give a leasing company in the marketplace,” said Jeff Lewis, Hanwha’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we plan to grow our newly launched leasing platform rapidly, we will require a well-structured deal process. I am certain Aeris MATCH will deliver the level of functionality and proven reliability required to help us achieve our target of over 1,000 assets within the next decade.”

“There is no higher commendation of your product than a repeat customer,” said Haseem Vazhayil, LeaseWorks’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to know that Aeris MATCH has proved itself valuable to the commercial teams of both established and start-up aviation lessors around the globe. We are excited to work with Jeff and his talented team at Hanwha to help the company scale and become a world class leasing platform.”

Aeris MATCH now supports dozens of the world’s leading aviation financing platforms, digitizing their operations and enhancing LOI and deal turnaround times. Built specifically for aircraft leasing, it empowers marketing and sales teams with data to drive better commercial outcomes.

About LeaseWorks

LeaseWorks® provides cloud-based products and services to the aviation leasing community, with solutions for both lessors and airlines. Aeris MATCH™ helps lessors more quickly and effectively deploy their aviation assets with airlines around the globe. Aeris ASSET™ allows both lessors and airlines to manage the intricate details of aviation leases. These are the first two of a suite of products that will constitute a full-life-cycle portal for managing leased aviation assets. www.leaseworks.aero

About Hanwha Aviation

Hanwha Aviation is the commercial aircraft engine leasing platform established as a subsidiary of Hanwha Group in 2024, offering customized vertically integrated leasing solutions to customers globally with offices in Singapore, Ireland, and USA. Hanwha, founded in 1952, is a Fortune Global 500 company group with $65.3 billion in total sales and $179.7 billion in total assets. As a global leader with a diversified business portfolio covering green energy; materials; aerospace, ocean & mechatronics; finance; and retail & services, Hanwha delivers future-ready solutions and impactful innovations that power industries and enrich communities. www.hanwha-aviation.com