TransAct Technologies Announces New BOHA!® International Market Win

HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or the “Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has landed a significant sale in the Italian market of its existing international QSR customer for one BOHA!® Terminal 2 each to 200 locations. This win marks the fifth international market where TransAct has gained approval and subsequently sold the new BOHA!® Terminal 2, with the other four markets being Canada, Germany, Poland, and Saudi Arabia. Italy alone represents the opportunity for up to 500 additional BOHA!® Terminal 2 sales.

TransAct’s BOHA!® Terminal 2 is also in test in several other countries, representing an opportunity of approximately 3,500 additional locations. All of these new countries would be new market wins which had not previously been using any BOHA! product, including TransAct’s first generation food safety terminal, the AccuDate 9700®.

“ Our momentum within our international QSR customer continues to pick up steam, as we see markets that previously had been won by competitors turning to TransAct to help streamline their back of house,” said John Dillon, Chief Executive Officer of TransAct. “ I believe that we are seeing evidence of restaurants recognizing the cost benefits of a back-of-house technology solution and of the superior user experience in our new BOHA! Terminal 2. We look forward to welcoming these new customers onto the BOHA! platform and helping them solve their most difficult back-of-house problems.”

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company's solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.9 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

