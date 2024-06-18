Pattern Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreement for Broughton Wind Project in Québec

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced it has signed a 30-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Hydro-Québec for its 150-megawatt (MW) Broughton Wind project, located in the municipalities of Saint-Pierre-de-Broughton, Sacré-Coeur-de-Jésus and Thetford Mines in Québec, approximately 40 miles south of Québec City. Broughton Wind will provide enough safe, affordable, and renewable electricity to power more than 25,000 homes in Québec annually.

“ We are proud to collaborate with Hydro-Québec on this exciting new renewable energy project,” said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. “ With 11 facilities and counting, Pattern is leading Canada's renewable energy industry, building new ties with our Indigenous partners and supporting local communities. Broughton Wind is just another example of our commitment to Quebec and Canada as we help power half a million Canadian homes.”

Broughton Wind is a 50/50 joint venture partnership between Pattern Energy and a coalition of community and First Nations partners: the MRC des Appalaches, MRC de l’ Érable, Conseil des Abenakis d’Odanak, and Conseil des Abenakis de Wolinak. The project will provide a positive and lasting economic impact by increasing and diversifying the revenues of the participating MRCs and Aboriginal communities.

The Broughton Wind project represents an approximately CAD $500 million investment and will bring robust economic benefits to the region, building on the success of Pattern Energy’s Mont Sainte-Marguerite Wind facility in Québec. The project will create up to 200 jobs during construction, including equipment operators, electricians, laborers, and other professionals from a range of disciplines, and once operational, 10 full-time employees will operate and maintain the facility.

Broughton Wind is anticipated to begin construction in 2028 and reach commercial operation in 2029. The project will double Pattern Energy’s capacity in the province.

Pattern Energy is the largest operator of wind power in Canada having brought 11 wind power facilities to operation across five provinces, and currently operates 1,980 MW of installed capacity in the country.

About Pattern Energy

Pattern Energy is one of the world’s largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 30 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW across North America. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.