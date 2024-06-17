Indian River State College Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Serve More Than 22,000 Students at Five Campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After evaluating YuJa against several other accessibility platforms, Florida-based Indian River State College has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to serve its more than 22,000 students at five campuses in the Florida Treasure Coast region.

The institution was evaluating tools to provide everyone from content creators to faculty, instructors, and students with an alternative digital accessibility solution that integrates with Blackboard Learn and provides course design tools, website accessibility, and remediation tools. YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of documents, offers on-the-spot remediation capabilities, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. Remediation engines detect, prioritize, and correct inaccessible content in documents and images, including scanned documents, and handwritten and digital text. Advanced analytics help identify gaps in accessibility and can inform decisions throughout the institution’s accessibility journey.

“Often, a solution will only offer one aspect of remediation, such as course design tools, or website accessibility. YuJa Panorama was built to address many varying accessibility needs institutions face, and we’re excited for Indian River State College to transition to YuJa Panorama,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Rather than parceling our various aspects of digital accessibility, Indian River State College will now have an all-in-one accessibility solution that helps create more inclusive learning experiences from the start,”

ABOUT INDIAN RIVER STATE COLLEGE

Indian River State College (IRSC) is a public, comprehensive college with a statewide and national reputation for excellence. Located in Florida’s Treasure Coast region, each of the College’s five campuses provides unparalleled educational environments for those residing in St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties in Florida. Additionally, IRSC operates two charter high schools in cooperation with the Martin County School District.

IRSC serves approximately 22,000 students annually and offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor’s degrees, Associate degrees, technical certificates and applied technology diplomas. A premier institution for higher education, IRSC is recognized for its quality, affordability and convenience and is a key partner in the continuing development of the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee regions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in cloud platforms and applications for regulated sector clients including higher-ed, K12, healthcare, and government. We enable enterprises to create engaging digital media experiences. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.