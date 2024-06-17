AIHA and ASHRAE Sign Memorandum of Understanding

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) and ASHRAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) formalizing the organizations’ relationship.

The agreement defines parameters by which AIHA and ASHRAE will work cooperatively on common public affairs goals and the coordination of technical activities and emerging research to accelerate the transformation to more sustainable built environments.

“ASHRAE and AIHA will leverage our respective areas of expertise to develop comprehensive strategies and solutions for ensuring safer, healthier indoor environments,” said 2023-24 ASHRAE President Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE. “This collaboration will draw upon ASHRAE’s deep understanding of building systems and standards and AIHA’s broad knowledge of industrial hygiene and occupational health to address the complexities of indoor air quality. Together, we will work towards establishing indoor spaces that benefit occupants across various settings and enhance the overall well-being and productivity of individuals worldwide.”

“Through this collaboration AIHA and ASHRAE will advance indoor air quality to the benefit of public and worker health,” said 2023-24 AIHA President Dina Siegel, CIH, CSP, CBSP, FAIHA. “Our associations will advocate on local, national, and international levels—amplifying the reach of our indoor air quality policies, standards, communications, and technical publications. The combination of AIHA and ASHRAE expertise is an invaluable step towards improving worker safety.”

The MOU includes, but is not limited to, the following initiatives:

Joint promotion of codes and standards at the local, state and federal levels.

Promotion of mutually beneficial positions during the development and passage of state and federal legislation.

Exploration of the feasibility of creating new guidance documents that help interpret relevant ASHRAE standards vis-a-vis industrial hygiene/OEHS practice.

Investigate opportunities to co-develop new courses or other training programs that take advantage of overlapping and complimentary expertise between ASHRAE and AIHA.

In addition to these initiatives, ASHRAE’s and AIHA’s specific areas of potential collaboration include advocacy; joint conferences and meetings; consistent leadership communication; publications, education and professional development, technical activities coordination; chapter and local involvement, public outreach/communications, and research.

About AIHA

AIHA is the association for scientists and professionals committed to preserving and ensuring occupational and environmental health and safety (OEHS) in the workplace and community. Founded in 1939, we support our members with our expertise, networks, comprehensive education programs, and other products and services that help them maintain the highest professional and competency standards. For more information, visit aiha.org.

About ASHRAE

Founded in 1894, ASHRAE is a global professional society committed to serving humanity by advancing the arts and sciences of heating ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and their allied fields.

As an industry leader in research, standards writing, publishing, certification and continuing education, ASHRAE and its members are dedicated to promoting a healthy and sustainable built environment for all, through strategic partnerships with organizations in the HVAC&R community and across related industries.

The Society is showcasing integrated building solutions and sustainability in action through the opening of the ASHRAE Global Headquarters building in metro-Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on ASHRAE, visit ashrae.org and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.