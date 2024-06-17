Shift4 Selected to Power Ticketing Transactions for San Diego FC

SAN DIEGO & CENTER VALLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 (NYSE:FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, have been selected by San Diego FC (SDFC) to power the team’s ticketing transactions. San Diego is the most recent city to be awarded an MLS expansion team and will begin competing in the 2025 season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shift4,” said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. “Our goal is to provide our fans with the best ticket-buying experience, and Shift4 is the perfect partner to help us achieve this.”

Shift4’s integrated commerce solutions are used by every major professional sports league in the US as well as colleges, entertainment venues, and many other business verticals — transforming the way fans and guests shop, order, and pay.

“We’re thrilled to hit the ground running with San Diego FC for their debut season,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s SVP of Online Payments & Venues. “We’re excited to help deliver the best ticket buying experience possible for SDFC fans when the team kicks off next year.”

To learn more, visit shift4.com/sports-entertainment.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About San Diego FC

San Diego FC is an expansion team in Major League Soccer, scheduled to begin play at Snapdragon Stadium in 2025. San Diego FC is jointly owned by Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with global ties in the sport, and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer. Manny Machado, San Diego’s perennial MLB All-Star, is an investor in the Club. San Diego FC is a proud member of the Right to Dream community, a group of youth academies and professional football clubs around the world. San Diego FC’s stated vision is to become the epicenter of football excellence and innovation in North America.