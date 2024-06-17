Allstate and Tyler Adams Unveil Mini-Pitch for Youth In Detroit

NORTHBROOK, III.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Detroit’s northeast side is now home to a new soccer mini-pitch, courtesy of Allstate and U.S. Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Captain Tyler Adams. The mini-pitch was unveiled June 15 at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, home to a soccer clinic for 7- to 12-year-olds.

“As big supporters of soccer and youth empowerment, providing these mini-pitches help create more opportunities for young people while strengthening communities,” said Dan Keats, director of sports and sponsorships at Allstate.

This collaboration between Allstate, Tyler Adams, grassroots organization Black Star and the U.S. Soccer Foundation is the first of a three-year commitment to donate a soccer mini-pitch each year in underserved communities.

“Soccer has been a driving force in my life, teaching me valuable lessons about teamwork, discipline and resilience,” said Adams, U.S. Men’s National Team 2022 World Cup Captain. “By providing spaces where kids can play and grow, we hope to foster a sense of community and open doors for the next generation to experience the transformative power of soccer.”

The mini-pitch is designed to provide equitable access to soccer for youth in Detroit’s northeast side.

“This represents a commitment to providing our youth with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive in soccer,” said Patrick Rose, Black Star director of emerging business at For Soccer. “By partnering with Allstate and Tyler Adams, we are taking significant steps toward providing long-term legacy impact and sustainable spaces to ensure every aspiring player, regardless of their background, has the chance to develop their skills and passion for the game.”

These hard-court surfaces can host organized soccer and pick-up games. Especially in urban areas where space is limited, mini-pitches help kids stay active and improve community safety.

“Working with Tyler, and now Allstate, to bring more mini-pitches to under-resourced communities has been an incredible,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “Tyler has shown time and again that he is committed to ensuring that children have safe places to play the game. We are delighted to work with our partners help bring this project Detroit and we know that it will have a positive impact on children for years to come.”

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

About Black Star

Launched in 2021, Black Star is a player and fan engagement brand facilitating the growth of soccer in Black American communities through free on-field experiences, content and storytelling, curated fan events, and culturally inspired merchandise offerings. Black Star is committed to cultivating Black soccer culture, providing players access to soccer development pathways, and building fan communities through real world and digital experiences as a critical soccer property of For Soccer. For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company in North America, bound by shared vision for the growth of the sport. For Soccer develops brands that authentically connect to American soccer communities at scale and delivers unique soccer experiences to brands, fans, and players. For more information, visit www.Blackstarsoccer.com.

About The U.S. Soccer Foundation

As the national leader for sports-based youth development in under-resourced areas, the U.S. Soccer Foundation is on a mission to let soccer do what it does: change absolutely everything. Founded as a legacy of the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the Foundation provides underserved communities access to innovative play spaces and evidence-based soccer programs that instill hope, foster well-being, and help youth achieve their fullest potential. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.