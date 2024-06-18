Rap Star Chief Keef and His Bad Weather Brand Collaborate on Collection with True Religion

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chief Keef, one of hip hop’s most influential artists, and his streetwear brand, Bad Weather, have collaborated with True Religion for an exclusive capsule collection. Available beginning June 18th on truereligion.com, this collection features t-shirts, hoodies, denim vests, jeans and accessories for men. This collaboration allowed both Bad Weather and True Religion to experiment with a variety of design elements, including co-branded hardware, heavyweight fabrics, vintage dyes, and unique textures. These elements pay homage to the brand's rich history while signaling future growth. Part 2 of the collection launches in Fall 2024.

“This collaboration represents a true full circle moment for me,” Chief Keef said. “I first partnered with True Religion in 2022, paying homage to the 10-year anniversary of the release of my song, ‘True Religion Fein.’ Now in just two years’ time, I’ve created my own clothing brand and am partnering again with one that has meant so much to me throughout my career. The Bad Weather x True Religion capsule really reflects the energy between our two brands and I can’t wait to see this collection being worn by all my fans.”

For this iteration, Chief Keef steps behind the camera to direct the campaign photoshoot for the collaboration with his acclaimed brand, Bad Weather. Known for his influential role in the music industry, Chief Keef brings his signature style and creative flair to this highly anticipated project. This collaboration promises to push boundaries and set new trends, embodying the edgy ethos that Bad Weather is renowned for. Chief Keef showcases his multifaceted talents, transforming the campaign into a visual masterpiece that captures the essence of street culture and high fashion.

“Chief Keef embodies everything True Religion’s core customer is looking for in the brand, and we are thrilled to officially launch this collaboration,” said Kristen D’Arcy, Chief Marketing Officer, True Religion. “The marriage of Bad Weather with True Religion is an exciting exploration of new denim treatments, graphic designs, and cutting-edge silhouettes. This is a one-of-a-kind collection and we know both Chief Keef’s hardcore Bad Weather fans and our core True Religion customers will be thrilled.”

Prices for this limited-edition collaboration range from $20 -$79 for accessories and $69 -$259 for tees, jeans, hoodies and vests.

ABOUT CHIEF KEEF

Keith Farrelle Cozart, better known as his stage name, Chief Keef, is an American rap artist, songwriter, and producer who began his career as a teenager in Chicago. Today, he is credited with popularizing drill music and is considered to be one of today’s most influential musicians. He records and produces music for his own label, Glo Gang.

ABOUT BAD WEATHER

Bad Weather is a streetwear brand, founded and designed by Chief Keef, giving him his own independence from the Glo Gang Brand.

ABOUT TRUE RELIGION

In 2002, True Religion emerged onto the Los Angeles denim scene by blowing up the construction of the classic five-pocket jean. With its five-needle thread at two-stitch-per-inch process, the True Religion Super T stitch was instantly recognized for style that was unlike any other denim brand in the world. True Religion speaks to the uniqueness found in all of us. The brand is worn by athletes, musicians, and artists globally to express their individual style. Delivering an exclusive assortment of iconic styles, True Religion Brand Jeans focuses on producing high quality premium denim and sportswear for men, women.