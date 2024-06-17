Women’s Sports Audio Network Announces Slate of Original Shows Across a Range of Sports, Adding Capital One and e.l.f as Founding Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, iHeartMedia and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment announced the inaugural lineup of original podcast shows for WSAN, the first-ever audio platform dedicated exclusively to women’s sports – from soccer and basketball to tennis, golf, volleyball and more – featuring top athletes and personalities at the helm. Additionally, Capital One, e.l.f Cosmetics and e.l.f SKIN join as the founding partners of the new network.

As a free, ad-supported network available across iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital and podcast platforms and everywhere podcasts are heard, the Women’s Sports Audio Network is designed to amplify well-known and new influential women sports athletes and relevant programming to millions of listeners nationwide, and also unlock access to inventory and opportunities for brands to engage.

Along with a slate of new shows, on June 18 WSAN will launch regular “Women’s Sports Reports” across iHeartMedia’s industry-leading broadcast radio stations nationwide, marking a landmark moment in bringing more equitable media coverage to women’s sports for the first time. At a time when the demand and interest in women’s sports have never been higher, iHeartMedia’s commitment to women’s sports will level the playing field in coverage, as iHeart is uniquely prepared to maximize exposure nationwide. iHeartMedia will flip the switch for the “Women’s Sports Reports” live at the Cannes Lions Festival in France, where Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment will host the Women’s Sports House, in partnership with Axios. The Women’s Sports House is part of TN50, a dedicated content platform and thought leadership series from Axios and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment that explores the dollars and decisions required to drive “The Next 50” (TN50) years in women’s sports. The event includes three days of dedicated programming exploring the future of business, leadership, creativity and talent within women's sports for the next 50 years.

“ We’re committed to championing incredible athletes and building further awareness until women’s sports reaches the kind of nationwide and international prominence it has always deserved,” said Gayle Troberman, CMO of iHeartMedia. “ It’s humbling and inspiring that the first-ever, dedicated women’s sports reports will start airing with the massive reach of iHeart’s broadcast radio platform and the full-on power of collaboration between world class athletes, incredible journalists, podcasters and the fans. This is a pivotal moment for women’s sports to get heard.”

“ Women's sports aren't just having a moment, it is the moment. And yet women's sports content continues to be difficult to find and difficult to buy,” said Laura Correnti, Founder and CEO, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment. “ The Women's Sports Audio Network aims to change that -- providing an accessible platform for every fan, from the most casual to biggest of super fans, to be educated and entertained while expanding the aperture of investment opportunities for brands to reach and engage with a dialed-in women's sports community."

The launch of the first-ever women’s sports audio network comes at a time when investment and viewership numbers for women’s sports are on the rise. This year, elite women’s sports are currently expected to become a $1 billion industry, representing a 300% increase in just three years, while in the US, women's sports still only receive 15% of media coverage. By partnering with iHeart as founding partners, Capital One, e.l.f Cosmetics and e.l.f SKIN will directly impact the rise in women’s sports coverage.

“ As long-standing supporters of women’s sports, both on the collegiate and professional level, we are excited to build on these efforts by partnering with iHeartMedia and Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment to increase access to women’s sports content and help raise the profile of these amazing athletes,” said Cindy Epley, Vice President of Brand Media Strategy and Investment at Capital One.

“ Standing with every eye, lip and face means supporting the community all day, every day. Our support is especially prominent where we see the underrepresentation of women, both as athletes and in the surrounding content. So, we are taking over the mic to change the conversation,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “ It’s important to normalize positivity, inclusivity and accessibility so that equity becomes our strongest muscle. That’s how the next generation gains increasing strength to dream big and achieve their highest vision.”

The Women’s Sports Audio Network will spotlight and celebrate the athletes who move, entertain and inspire in the game and in their personal lives, with hosts including hockey stars Madison Packer and Anya Packer, tennis Grand Slam winner Rennae Stubbs, WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, and golf media personality Tisha Alyn, as well as revered personalities Khristina Williams and Sarah Spain.

“ Women’s sports have no shortage of show-stopping moments to unpack, and that’s especially true this summer – from the ongoing NWSL and WNBA seasons to the excitement at the upcoming Paris Olympic games. I’m looking forward to breaking it all down on ‘Good Game’ with elite athletes and expert voices across a range of sports. Whether we're spilling tea or talking ‘Ts’, we're gonna give fans both loyal and new everything they need to keep up with the wild world of women’s sports,” said Sarah Spain.

The best-in-class talent coming to the Women’s Sports Audio Network include:

Launching July 17, "Good Game with Sarah Spain" is the one-stop shop every weekday for the biggest stories in women’s sports. Along with breaking news and interviews, Sarah will be regularly joined by a roster of guests -- athletes, coaches, reporters, celebrity fans and more -- to talk about the games listeners can’t miss and debate the issues of the day. From the play on the court to the drama off it, "Good Game" will give listeners what they need to know every day in women's sports.

Basketball legend Sheryl Swoopes is not just a four-time WNBA champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist, Hall-of-Famer and first woman athlete to have a Nike shoe named after her; she’s also the realest in the game. Listeners can join her to have the hard conversations, about basketball, motherhood, retirement, mental health and much more. You name it, Sheryl’s lived it – and it’s about to get real.

is not just a four-time WNBA champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist, Hall-of-Famer and first woman athlete to have a Nike shoe named after her; she’s also the realest in the game. Listeners can join her to have the hard conversations, about basketball, motherhood, retirement, mental health and much more. You name it, Sheryl’s lived it – and it’s about to get real. Pro golfer and media personality Tisha Alyn extends her influence into audio with a podcast on her personal take on everything from what’s happening in women’s golf to other areas like fitness, entrepreneurship, lifestyle and LGBTQ culture. Tisha is here to inspire the next generation of athletes.

extends her influence into audio with a podcast on her personal take on everything from what’s happening in women’s golf to other areas like fitness, entrepreneurship, lifestyle and LGBTQ culture. Tisha is here to inspire the next generation of athletes. Professional hockey all-star Madison Packer , who plays in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), is joined by her wife and former pro hockey player Anya Packer to discuss life on and off the ice and debate which is more grueling: a career in hockey or raising two kids under three.

, who plays in the new Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), is joined by her wife and former pro hockey player to discuss life on and off the ice and debate which is more grueling: a career in hockey or raising two kids under three. Listeners can join hosts Rennae Stubbs , a tennis great, and “Racquet” magazine co-founder Caitlin Thompson as they talk to their friends and favorite tennis players about life, love and sometimes even tennis - bringing the experience of six Grand Slam titles to the mic.

, a tennis great, and “Racquet” magazine co-founder as they talk to their friends and favorite tennis players about life, love and sometimes even tennis - bringing the experience of six Grand Slam titles to the mic. WNBA insider Khristina Williams will break down the biggest stories in women’s basketball on this podcast every week, bringing listeners the inside scoop on what’s trending around the leagues and sitting down for exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the women’s game.

will break down the biggest stories in women’s basketball on this podcast every week, bringing listeners the inside scoop on what’s trending around the leagues and sitting down for exclusive interviews with the biggest names in the women’s game. “League One Volleyball's Serving Pancakes” will dig into the perspectives, memories and never-before-told stories from the people making the biggest impact on global volleyball and women's sports, as well as unfiltered analysis and authentic conversations about the game itself.

Show launch dates coming soon with more talent to be announced.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About Deep Blue

Deep Blue exists to identify, create, and influence business models and growth opportunities in emerging markets in sports and entertainment, including the firm's first vertical of focus: women's sports.

Deep Blue includes media, marketing and advertising practitioners working alongside athletes to ensure brands have a first-person perspective when building their women’s sport-focused marketing strategies and brand messaging. Led by Founder and CEO Laura Correnti, and Chief Strategy Officer, Partner, and WNBA legend Sue Bird, Deep Blue provides agency services including platform development and brand strategy, media investment, brand partnerships, ad campaign and content development, experiential marketing, league and club asset media value analysis and ancillary media / content strategy development, athlete / influencer partnerships, brand and thought leadership communications strategy, analytics and measurement framework development, and beyond.

The firm also includes an Athlete Advisory Council that helps inform client work. Founding members include Rennae Stubbs, ESPN commentator and former professional tennis player; professional golfer and media influencer Shasta Averyhardt; former Australian Cricket player and international cricket commentator Melanie Jones OAM; Olympian and former professional soccer player turned broadcaster, influencer, and entrepreneur Melissa Ortiz.