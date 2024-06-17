Logility Teams with Worldly to Leverage Comprehensive ESG Data for Supply Chain Transparency

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Logility, Inc., a leader in AI-first supply chain planning software, announced its collaboration with Worldly, a sustainability insights and data platform, to support compliant digital supply chains. Logility leverages Worldly’s comprehensive source of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data used by over 40,000 brands, retailers, and manufacturers to inform its innovative vendor management, traceability, and corporate responsibility applications.

Driven by consumer demand, regulation, and corporate ESG initiatives, organizations increasingly require transparency across their global supply chains.

“Organizations need primary data and deep visibility into their supply chains to understand their true social and environmental impacts and keep up with emerging regulations,” said James Schaffer, Worldly Chief Strategy Officer. “In partnering with Logility, Worldly can provide global brands, retailers, and manufacturers a comprehensive view of their sustainability performance while helping them prepare for new legislation.”

Joint clients of Logility and Worldly are managing over 3,500 tier one suppliers and over 10,000 tier two, tier three and tier four suppliers around the globe. The combination, helps brand owners:

better understand critical attributes at the factory level by mapping Higg Index data from the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) and Higg Facility Social and Labor Module (FSLM) on Worldly;

receive a more complete product picture of the relevant ESG attributes in preparation for a Product Passport with a map of the factory and vendor Higg FEM and Higg FLSM to a digital tree;

meet due diligence requirements by utilizing Logility Supplier Network Modeling to build a digital twin model of the brand, vendor, and supplier ecosystem; and

better manage purchase order traceability for chain of custody to support Customs Border Patrol (CBP) and the UFLPA compliance reviews.

“The integrated solution will help enable our 100+ clients in Apparel and Soft Goods (ASG) to deliver on their corporate objectives for transparency and sustainability,” added Roger Mayerson, Logility’s EVP for the ASG Industry.

About Worldly

Worldly is the planet's most comprehensive supply chain sustainability data and insights platform, trusted by 40,000+ major brands, retailers, and manufacturers in fashion, outdoor, home goods, toys and more. Worldly uniquely collects high-resolution primary data specific to companies' value chains, operations and products, providing insight into true impacts across carbon, water, chemistry and labor. Featuring the most comprehensive source of ESG data for global manufacturers and the largest library of materials and product impacts, Worldly empowers businesses to scale responsibility into their global operations, faster and more accurately. Hosting, connecting with, and supporting the leading industry solutions and methodologies including ZDHC, Bluesign, and the Higg Index – the most widely-adopted measure of sustainability in the apparel industry – Worldly delivers the insights businesses need to reduce their impact, comply with emerging regulatory and financial disclosure requirements and meet the expectations of a new generation of customers. www.worldly.io

About Logility

Logility’s Digital Supply Chain Platform delivers optimized demand, inventory, manufacturing, and supply plans – helping to provide executives the confidence and control to increase margins and service levels, while delivering sustainable supply chains. Designed for speed and agility, Logility’s cloud-based platform leverages Generative AI, advanced AI-driven algorithms, and machine learning to help deliver integrated planning and operations across the end-to-end supply chain. Our prescriptive approach drives team alignment for over 650 clients in 80 countries with prioritized outcomes designed to create demonstrable value. Logility is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). Learn more at www.logility.com.