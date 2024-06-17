dB Control Announces Global Agreement with RFMW for Distribution of RF/Microwave Amplifiers, Modules, Components and Charter Engineering (CEI) Coaxial Switches

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dB Control, a supplier of mission-critical (often sole-source) products worldwide to military organizations, major defense contractors and commercial manufacturers, today announced that it has signed a global distribution agreement with RFMW, a top-tier distributor for RF and microwave components with global reach and high technical capability.

Under this agreement, through RFMW, dB Control will offer RF/Microwave high-power (>2W) amplifiers and modules, test and measurement equipment, LNAs and pin diode switches. Charter Engineering (CEI), a dB Control company, will provide RF/Microwave coaxial switches and components operating from DC to 40 GHz.

In making the announcement, Mike Lee, dB Control Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “dB Control selected RFMW as our global distribution partner because of their reputation for excellence and worldwide distribution channels. Through this partnership, customers will have immediate online access to dB Control and Charter Engineering products, along with the support of RFMW’s knowledgeable technical staff and a wealth of in-depth product information.”

Commenting on the agreement, Joel Levine, President, RFMW, said, “In order to support customer requirements, RFMW wanted to be able to provide a broad offering in power and frequency of high performance coaxial switches for defense and commercial applications. dB Control’s Charter Engineering division provides exactly that, a broad selection and high-performance product. This partnership allows us to better meet the diverse needs of our customers, ensuring superior performance and reliability.”

RFMW will make dB Control and CEI standard components and products available through its on-line store, provide customers with easy availability of product information, and provide technical sales support.

About dB Control

Established in 1990, dB Control, a HEICO company, designs and manufactures high-power TWT amplifiers, microwave power modules, high- and low-voltage power supplies, GaN solid state power amplifiers, transmitters, microwave synthesizers, pin diode RF switches, specialized RF/microwave components, integrated microwave subsystems, and custom RF receivers and sources. dB Control is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Charter Engineering Inc. (CEI), a dB Control company, has over 50 years of experience in the design and manufacture of precision RF electromechanical switches and components for the commercial, military, and wireless industries. All dB Control and CEI products are manufactured in the USA.

To learn more about dB Control and Charter Engineering (CEI):

visit www.dBControl.com, call 1-510-656-2325, or email info@dbcontrol.com.

www.ceiswitches.com, call 1-727-525-1025, or email sales@ceiswitches.com.

About RFMW

RFMW is a specialty electronics distribution company focused exclusively on serving customers that require RF, microwave, and power components and semiconductors, as well as component engineering support. The company continues to expand its list of products from selective suppliers with RF, microwave, and power management leaders. RFMW deploys a highly experienced, technically skilled team to assist customers with component selection and fulfillment. Acquired by TTI, Inc. in 2018, RFMW joins the Exponential Technology Group (XTG), a collection of electronic component distributors and design engineering firms that collaborate to enable the development of modern technologies. XTG is a subsidiary of TTI Inc’s family of specialists: TTI, INC, Mouser Electronics, and Sager Electronic.

To learn more about RFMW, visit the Website at www.rfmw.com, or call us at 1.877.FOR.RFMW (367-7369), or via e-mail at info@rfmw.com.