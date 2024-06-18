LaCroix Kicks Off Partnership With San Diego Wave FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LaCroix Sparkling Water by National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is proud to announce its exciting new multi-year partnership with San Diego Wave FC. LaCroix, the premium domestic sparkling water brand, is beloved by parents for all members of the family. There is no better association for LaCroix than the beginning of healthy nutrition, and activities such as soccer that teach our youth competitive practices in life. LaCroix Sparkling Water has dedicated itself to the practice of health and nutrition and maintains that honored position throughout the U.S. and North America. LaCroix and San Diego Wave FC, one of the premier soccer teams in the nation, are joining forces to champion women’s sports and community engagement while keeping their commitment and holding true to their responsibility that a healthy mind, body and nutrition cannot be instilled too early in the lives of our children.

San Diego Wave FC boasts a roster of exceptional talent, including several world-class athletes who have received the prestigious honor of representing their countries at the Olympics. LaCroix Sparkling Water is honored to support the Wave as they continue to inspire fans both on and off the soccer field.

As part of the partnership, LaCroix will be a presenting sponsor at the Wave’s annual youth tournament, providing aspiring young female athletes with opportunities to showcase their talents and pursue their soccer dreams. Additionally, LaCroix's logo will be prominently featured on players’ training kits, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to supporting women’s sports at all levels. The partnership will also include marquee broadcast marketing assets, ensuring maximum visibility for both LaCroix and San Diego Wave FC.

“We are excited to partner with San Diego Wave FC and support their mission of promoting women’s sports and empowering young athletes. LaCroix advocates the power of sports to unite communities and inspire positive change, and we are proud to stand alongside San Diego Wave FC in this mission,” stated a LaCroix spokesperson.

“We are delighted to add a redefining national brand as a partner with LaCroix Sparkling Water becoming the official sparkling water of Wave FC,” said San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis. “LaCroix aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and community engagement here in San Diego. This partnership not only highlights LaCroix’s dedication to quality but also their support for our mission to grow and succeed both on and off the field.”

