SpineThera, Inc. to Collaborate With Mayo Clinic to Advance Solutions in Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment

PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpineThera, Inc., a pharmaceutical company specializing in long-acting injectable technology, has announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic. This collaboration aims to develop long-acting injectable drugs to improve treatment outcomes for individuals with substance abuse disorders.

The opioid epidemic remains a significant public health crisis, impacting millions worldwide. There is a need to develop treatment options that improve outcomes, increase patient access to supervised treatment, and reduce risk associated with existing treatments.

The project will be led by SpineThera CEO, Jeff Missling, and Chair for Addiction Medicine at Mayo Clinic, Tyler Oesterle, M.D.

Missling commented on the significance of the collaboration, “SpineThera’s novel, long-acting injectable technology has potential in multiple therapeutic areas. We are honored to move strategically into substance abuse disorder treatment through this collaboration. Despite multiple approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder, we are still losing too many people to this crisis every day and seek to make a difference through our contributions."

By leveraging SpineThera’s long-acting injectable technology and Mayo Clinic’s expertise in addiction medicine, this collaboration seeks to develop more effective and accessible treatment options. SpineThera is committed to addressing this healthcare challenge and improving the lives of individuals affected by substance abuse disorders.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About SpineThera, Inc.:

SpineThera is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company working to improve the lives of patients by creating long-acting injectable drugs utilizing its patented micro-suspension platform technology. SpineThera’s micro-suspension provides months long sustained release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient with superior injectability at ultra-high concentrations. Our goal is to develop proprietary drugs that offer patients and physicians new treatment options that reduce risk, improve outcomes, and manage overall treatment costs in markets with few or no approved drugs.

SpineThera's flagship investigational drug product, SX600, is a dexamethasone acetate micro-suspension injection which has been engineered as a targeted, extended-release corticosteroid with the potential to demonstrate a substantially improved benefit-risk profile compared to current epidural steroid injections for radicular leg pain. SpineThera, Inc., is based in Medical Alley, Minnesota, the global epicenter of health innovation and care. For more information visit: www.spinethera.com.