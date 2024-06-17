Carestream Secures Crucial Business Partner Agreement in Peru

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carestream Health recently secured an agreement with Distribuidora Diagnostica Medica SAC (DMD), a leading distributor of radiology solutions in Peru, to convert the latter’s customers and install base to Carestream products. Additionally, under the terms of the agreement, DMD will become an exclusive Carestream distributor in the region.

As part of the deal, DMD purchased 80 DryView printers, which together have a projected print volume of more than 60,000 square feet in 2024 and over 100,000 square feet in 2025 and beyond.

“We are excited to be joining forces with a strong organization like DMD,” said Miguel Nieto, Carestream’s Director of the Americas Region & General Manager of LATAM Consumables Business. “Not only are they one of the leading providers in Peru, but they have a strong track record of taking care of their customers.”

As one of Peru’s largest medical equipment distributors, DMD provides solutions to both the public and private sectors.

With the addition of DMD, Carestream now has over 200 committed partners across the globe.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing how this new partnership helps make a difference,” said Mr. Nieto. “Together, we can continue to put customers first and help create a better imaging experience for providers and their staff, as well as their patients.”

