Centric Brands Announces Global Licensing Partnership With the Messi Brand

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) announced today an exclusive global licensing agreement with the Messi Brand to design, manufacture and distribute an extensive range of Messi branded lifestyle products. Through this agreement, the Messi brand joins Centric Brands’ diverse portfolio of premiere industry-leading brands and leverages Centric’s unapparelled design, marketing and operational expertise.

The product categories will offer a diverse range of styles that embody the iconic spirit and global appeal of Lionel Messi. The launch will feature a breadth of men’s, women’s, and kid’s categories, including apparel, outerwear, sleepwear/loungewear, underwear, hosiery, swim, accessories, seasonal items, linen and home textiles and stationery/party supplies.

“Widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, we are thrilled to introduce the authentic Messi branded lifestyle products globally to the passionate fan across all ages, categories and retailers,” said Jason Rabin, Chief Executive Officer, Centric Brands. “The continued rise in popularity of soccer across all ages and territories marks a significant opportunity for Centric to do what we do best and create outstanding products and experiences to continue to grow an already powerful brand.”

"I thank Centric Brands for the trust placed in making the Messi Brand grow globally in different lifestyle categories, I hope that it will be liked by people,” said Leo Messi.

The first delivery under the partnership will launch in Summer 2024 across multiple retail partners.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.