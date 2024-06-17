Archer Announces Landmark Infrastructure Deal With Signature Aviation; Gains Access to Largest Network of Private Aviation Terminals in the World

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals, today announced the signing of an MOU focused on electrifying Signature’s industry-leading network of over 200 airport terminals, giving Archer access to takeoff and landing sites in major metropolitan areas across the U.S. and globally, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, and Texas. The MOU identifies day-one opportunities for launching Archer’s air taxi service in key United Airlines hubs at Newark International (EWR) and Chicago O’Hare (ORD) Airports.

The two companies plan to leverage their existing partnerships with BETA Technologies to install BETA’s interoperable rapid recharging systems across Signature’s industry-leading network of private aviation terminals. These systems utilize the Combined Charging System (CCS), which can charge electric aircraft, cars, airplane tugs, buses, and other forms of transportation commonly used at airports. The interoperable rapid recharging system, recently endorsed by the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), has been installed at 20+ airports across the country with 50 new sites in development, and is currently used by the industry’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“We are thrilled to join forces with Signature Aviation to advance the infrastructure needed to support the future of urban air mobility. By focusing on electrifying key aviation assets in major cities such as New York and Chicago, we are taking essential steps toward making sustainable and efficient air travel a reality,” said Bryan Bernhard, Archer’s Chief Growth & Infrastructure Officer. “This partnership will help us establish a robust network of landing sites across the country to enable the scaling of our air taxi service, ensuring our Midnight aircraft can seamlessly integrate into urban environments and provide a reliable transportation solution for our passengers.”

“We’re committed to shaping the future of aviation through sustainability and thrilled to work alongside Archer as we expand our infrastructure to support the electrification of the industry,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer at Signature Aviation. “This collaboration unlocks new possibilities in the design and introduction of innovative sustainable aviation solutions while also bringing our guests greater access to the future of urban air mobility via Archer’s Midnight aircraft.”

The two companies plan to electrify initial launch locations as early as 2025, with further expansion planned across Signature Aviation’s global network as Archer’s aircraft availability increases, establishing a leading electric aviation infrastructure experience that offers premium services to Signature’s guests.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer’s team is based in Santa Clara, CA.

To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connections, and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents, is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and became the first aviation firm to achieve operational carbon neutrality in 2022. The company also offers 15 million square feet of carbon neutral multi-use office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique network wide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

Archer Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s future business plans, including statements regarding the timing of Archer’s development, commercialization, certification of its eVTOL aircraft, and UAM network buildout. In addition, this press release refers to a MOU that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the MOU, which definitive agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the MOU. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Source: Archer

Text: ArcherIR