"Dragon Boat Races" Music Video Blends Chinese and Western Music, Celebrating Guangdong's Cultural Heritage

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the occasion of the traditional Chinese Dragon Boat Festival, the International Communication Center of Guangdong Province and British musician Shaun Gibson co-created a new music video, "Dragon Boat Races," featuring both Chinese and English lyrics. This MV highlights the enduring and evolving culture of dragon boat racing.

This year’s dragon boat races across Guangdong have been exceptionally lively, attracting large crowds and becoming a top trend both online and offline. The music video captures this vibrant atmosphere, detailing traditional customs from the awakening of dragons and ancestral worship to village gatherings, competitions, and the dragon boat feast. The video is fast-paced, blending tradition with modernity, and embodies the spirit of unity, cooperation, courage, and the pursuit of dreams. It reflects the youthful vitality and cultural confidence of contemporary Guangdong.

"Dragon Boat Races" is a unique blend of Chinese and British musical styles. The song is arranged in a Western folk music style and incorporates traditional Chinese instruments such as the Suona, Pipa, Guzheng, Flute, and Xiao, enhanced with electronic synthesizers. This fusion creates a contemporary sound that resonates with young audiences, showcasing a successful blend of Chinese and Western music.