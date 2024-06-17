L3Harris and Accenture Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Reinvention for Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) announced a strategic collaboration with Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to accelerate its technology reinvention. The initiative, part of L3Harris’ LHX NeXt transformation, is centered around building a strong digital core and establishing new ways of working that will help optimize operations and enable future growth.

L3Harris will leverage Accenture’s deep industry expertise and digital skills steeped in cloud, infrastructure, and application services to drive increased agility, scalability and improved user experiences. As part of this collaboration, a portion of L3Harris’ IT professionals will join Accenture, where they will benefit from industry-specific training, new technology and operational skills development.

“ Our relationship with Accenture will enable us to modernize and automate our IT infrastructure at an accelerated rate,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris. “ As the industry’s Trusted Disruptor, we are continually identifying ways to unlock innovation so that we can deliver even greater value to our customers.”

This innovation-focused, managed service approach will provide L3Harris’ business operations, customers and team members with benefits including:

Improved cost structure : The new governance of the IT organization will result in a consolidated, standardized and modernized IT environment with better financial management.

: The new governance of the IT organization will result in a consolidated, standardized and modernized IT environment with better financial management. Enhanced customer service and delivery : Customers will benefit from more innovative software, hardware, and systems as L3Harris continues to reinvest IT infrastructure and application savings back into the business.

: Customers will benefit from more innovative software, hardware, and systems as L3Harris continues to reinvest IT infrastructure and application savings back into the business. Enriched talent experience: People in the IT organization will have access to new enterprise resources, business systems, training and tools, enabling them to do their best work.

“ Building a strong digital core will enable L3Harris to more quickly harness the potential of cloud and automation, take its customer service and people experience to the next level, and accelerate its ongoing reinvention,” said Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture. “ We are excited to work together to help L3Harris optimize operations, drive growth and reach new levels of performance across the business.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is the Trusted Disruptor in the defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our ~50,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains in the interest of national security.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical fact, including our plans, strategies and objectives related to our collaboration with Accenture, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.